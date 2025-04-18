Manga fans, mark your calendars! Kodansha, one of Japan’s largest publishing companies, is launching their “Sant Jordi Day Campaign” in Shibuya this April, giving away free first volumes of popular manga series to passersby.

What is Sant Jordi Day?

Sant Jordi Day is a traditional Catalan holiday celebrated on April 23 where people exchange books and roses with loved ones. The day honors Saint George (Sant Jordi in Catalan), the patron saint of Catalonia, and combines elements of romance with literary appreciation. This beautiful tradition has become so significant that UNESCO designated April 23 as World Book Day, inspired by the Catalan celebration.

Kodansha is bringing this charming tradition to Tokyo, hoping to spread awareness of this “culture of gifting books” among Japanese readers. While book exchanges have always been popular in Japan, connecting it to this international tradition creates a unique cultural bridge between Spanish and Japanese customs

Free Manga Distribution Details

The event will take place at Shibuya Modi on April 19-20, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM. Visitors will receive one randomly selected first volume from six popular titles published by Kodansha’s Afternoon editorial department:

Skip and Loafer (Adapted into an anime in 2023)

Blue Period (Winner of multiple manga awards)

Medalist (Sports drama focusing on figure skating)

Wandance (Dance-themed manga with growing popularity)

To Walk With You Through the Universe (Science fiction romance)

Historie (Historical manga by Hitoshi Iwaaki)

These titles represent some of Kodansha’s most critically acclaimed series of recent years, making this giveaway particularly valuable for manga enthusiasts. Each series offers something different—from coming-of-age stories and artistic pursuits to sports drama and historical fiction—ensuring there’s something appealing regardless of which volume you receive.

Special Limited Edition Covers

These aren’t just regular volumes—each manga comes with a special Sant Jordi Day-themed book cover featuring the campaign’s key visual. The inside pages are also specially printed in the holiday’s signature colors, making these non-commercial editions true collector’s items.

The special editions were designed specifically for this campaign and won’t be available elsewhere. Kodansha notes that these volumes are produced with the authors’ permission and reselling is prohibited, underlining the special nature of these gifts meant to be treasured rather than traded.

Second Phase at Shinjuku Station

The campaign doesn’t end in Shibuya. From April 21-27, Kodansha will display special peel-off advertisements at Shinjuku Station’s Tokyo Metro Marunouchi Line Metro Promenade. These ads will feature sample booklets of the six manga titles, with covers randomly printed with “A book for Mr./Ms. [surname]” featuring 200 different Japanese surnames. Passersby who find their surname can take the corresponding booklet home.

This personalized approach to the second phase cleverly implements the gift-giving spirit of Sant Jordi Day, creating a sense that the books were specifically meant for the reader who discovers them. It transforms a standard marketing campaign into something that feels more like a serendipitous gift.

For manga enthusiasts and collectors, this rare opportunity to snag exclusive editions of popular titles makes for a perfect weekend outing in Shibuya. The combination of free manga, limited edition designs, and the introduction of a charming international tradition makes this one of the more unique promotional events in Tokyo this spring.

