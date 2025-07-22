The latest Demon Slayer film, Infinity Castle, is off to a historic start, shattering multiple box office records in Japan. In just its first three days of release (July 18–20), the film pulled in approximately ¥5.5 billion in revenue, drawing over 3.84 million moviegoers. Including the national holiday on Monday, the four-day total (July 18–21) soared to ¥7.3 billion, making it the biggest opening in Japanese film history.

These numbers surpass the opening performance of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train (2022), the previous record-holder that went on to gross over ¥40 billion. According to distributor Aniplex, the new movie’s unprecedented turnout marks the strongest theatrical debut ever for a Japanese film.

Kickstarting the Infinity Castle Arc

Directed by Haruo Sotozaki and animated by ufotable, Infinity Castle launches a three-part cinematic finale to the globally acclaimed anime series.The story picks up where the “Hashira Training Arc” left off, as Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps storm the demon stronghold for their final battles against the terrifying Upper Rank demons — with Akaza being the primary antagonist of part 1 — culminating in a confrontation with the Demon King, Muzan Kibutsuji. According to the official website, the film also features two theme songs performed by Aimer and LiSA.

The Demon Slayer franchise, based on the manga by Koyoharu Gotouge, has become a cultural juggernaut since its anime debut in 2019. With over 220 million manga volumes sold, the series continues to draw massive audiences with its mix of high-stakes action, emotional storytelling and striking visuals.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba The Movie: Infinity Castle is now playing in theaters across Japan.