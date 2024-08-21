Japan has no end to interesting anime and manga collaborations, especially where merchandise is concerned. And while the Digimon Adventure series is far from the first anime to enter our olfactory senses, we think this could be one of the most interesting collabs yet. Enter Digimon-themed perfumes just in time to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the anime series.

Digimon Scents for Any Occasion

Eight different perfumes make up the entire line up of scents, with each bottle representing one of the DigiDestined children. It’s not just the bottles or the packaging that is reminiscent of the character, thought has been put into the actual scent to mimic their attributes as well. Yagami Taichi’s perfume for example has fresh fruity notes of mango and white musk which bring to mind his bright and active personality. Cool and collected Ishida Yamato’s scent promises a calm fragrance of jasmine and lemon with a lingering after scent, well suited to highlight his lone wolf side.

As for Takaishi Takeru (also known as “TK”), his perfume has a floral undertone which represents his growing journey to becoming a strong will and independent spirit. Fans of Patamon and his partner can also expect notes of peony, freesia, pomegranate and ylang-ylang. Our personal favorite scent is Tachikawa Mimi’s which has a pleasant scent of wild jasmine, honeysuck and passionfruit, to represent her kind personality.

Where To Buy Digimon Perfume

The perfumes will be available for presale at the official Digimon Adventure Exhibition. All bottles will be available in only 50 ml quantities and are each priced at ¥4,620, including tax. This event will be happening at Sunshine City Exhibition Hall C in Ikebukuro, full event details are below.