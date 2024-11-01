Let’s face it, some of the dystopian horrors buried within the Psycho-Pass series are enough to warrant a drink or two. Online liquor store Kurand has just the thing to help you: a Psycho-Pass-themed sake inspired by the design of the Dominator.

Providence in Every Pour

This sake is made from pure rice and has a light yet dry taste. However, we have to admit that the most exciting part of this alcoholic beverage is the design on the label. All the graphics on it are taken from the Dominator in Psycho-Pass, the iconic firearm from the series that’s carried by inspection and enforcement officers.

It gives it a very futuristic look. When the bottle is placed in the dark, the graphics glow, making it resemble the Dominator even more. Each bottle also comes with a sake glass that has the actual Dominator etched around the body.

For context, the Dominator is a firearm that, when pointed at a target, has the ability to deduce an individual’s criminal coefficient, which is basically their propensity to commit a crime. Humorously, Kurand has included a message informing buyers that drinking this sake will not increase your criminal coefficient, so anyone can enjoy it with peace of mind.

Where To Get the Psycho-Pass Sake

The Psycho-Pass sake will be retailing at ¥3,990 including tax. Each bottle contains 720 ml of sake manufactured in Tottori Prefecture and has an alcohol content of around 14%. Online reservations are currently being accepted via the Kurand website. Stocks are limited, so make sure to order as soon as you can. The sale will end once the maximum number of reservations has been reached. Orders will be shipped starting from late January 2025. Find out more information about the Psycho-Pass sake on the website here.

