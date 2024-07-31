It’s time to get your terminology straight. The global fascination with Japanese sake is undeniable, but clarity is essential: not all that glitters is gold, and not all that’s labeled as “sake” is truly sake.

Nihonshu: The Real Deal

Nihonshu, or Japanese sake, is not just any sake. It’s a precisely regulated and refined beverage, produced exclusively in Japan. Its production involves a meticulous brewing process with polished rice, water, yeast, and koji mold. Only sake brewed in Japan made with materials produced in Japan under these stringent methods can be labeled as nihonshu, a term protected under Japanese law to ensure authenticity and quality.

Seishu: The Broad Category

Seishu, or sake, is the general term for all rice-based alcoholic beverages. It encompasses various types of sake, including nihonshu, and sake produced overseas. While all nihonshu is seishu, not all seishu qualifies as nihonshu. Seishu is used broadly and casually, unlike the strictly defined nihonshu.

The Misunderstanding

The distinction between nihonshu (Japanese sake) and seishu (sake) is critical both legally and culturally. Japanese sake is not just an alcoholic beverage; it’s a testament to Japan’s harmonious relationship with its distinct four seasons. The process is as meticulous as it is sacred: rice harvested in autumn, brewed in the cold of winter to thwart bacterial growth, and aged through spring and summer. This cyclical dance with nature infuses sake with its unique character, making it an integral part of Japanese life and culture.

Mislabeling sake produced outside Japan as nihonshu is not merely an error — it undermines the heritage and craftsmanship of Japanese sake. True nihonshu must be brewed in Japan, adhering to specific criteria and traditional methods.

The Call to Action

The National Tax Agency designated “nihonshu” as a Geographical Indication (GI) in December 2015 to preserve the integrity of nihonshu. A Geographical Indication (GI) links products to their specific geographical origins, ensuring they possess qualities, reputation, or characteristics unique to that location. Legally protecting these names preserves cultural heritage, promotes regional pride, and assures consumers of the product’s authenticity and quality.

The Japan Sake and Shochu Makers Association, the largest organization in the sake industry with approximately 1600 alcoholic beverage manufacturers nationwide, along with the National Tax Agency, is now lobbying through international negotiations to have the geographical indication “nihonshu” protected overseas as well .

Sake made from rice grown overseas or brewed overseas should not be labeled as nihonshu or even Japanese sake. The term sake holds significant cultural and historical importance, rooted in Japan’s unique seasons and traditional brewing techniques.

Global producers must cease mislabeling their rice brews as Japanese sake and nihonshu. While their products may be enjoyable, they are not nihonshu and should not be marketed as such. Preserving the brand value of true Japanese sake is about respecting its heritage and the rigorous craft of Japanese brewers.

Next time you encounter a bottle labeled as sake, verify its authenticity. If it’s not brewed in Japan, it’s not nihonshu. It’s imperative to uphold and protect the integrity of Japanese sake. Stop calling sake, “sake” —unless it’s the real deal.

