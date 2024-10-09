Oshi no Ko needs no introduction, especially if you’ve been an avid anime watcher over the past couple of years. Created by Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari, the manga-turned-anime revolves around a pair of twins reincarnated as the children of a famous Japanese pop idol and how they must navigate the dark side of the entertainment industry. Now the franchise is preparing to launch a live-action drama.

The Life of an Idol

This live-action series is a joint project between Amazon and Toei Animation. The cast has been revealed to include the likes of Asuka Saito, a former idol from Nogizaka46 and actor, model and former drummer, Kaito Sakurai. An original song by B-Komachi has also been created, which you can hear a snippet of in the series trailer.

The newly revealed poster to promote the live-action drama features main character Ai Hoshino in her iconic pink idol outfit as well as the new generation of B-Komachi, Kana Arima, MEMcho and Ruby Hoshino. The bright and sparkly nature of these two images is immediately contrasted against the darker and gloomier shots of Aqua Hoshino and Akane Kurokawa. This duality speaks to the themes of the story as well, showcasing both the glitz and glamor of the industry as well as the murkiness beneath it all.

Where to Watch the Oshi No Ko Live-Action Drama Series

The Oshi no Ko live-action drama series will be released worldwide on Amazon Prime Video on November 28, 2024. A movie that follows the series will then be released in cinemas in Japan on December 20.

