Popular anime and manga, Oshi no Ko has collaborated with American fashion brand Anna Sui to produce a range of handkerchiefs, tote bags and towels.

A Match Made in Idol Heaven

The idol-based series has shown no signs of stopping with interesting collaborations. However, what makes this merch drop so interesting is how thematically perfect Anna Sui’s roses and butterflies motif fits with the Oshi no Ko aesthetic. Three handkerchief designs are available, all featuring characters from the series. We particularly love the black design which has Ai Hoshino in the center with her characteristic pose overlaid on top of butterfly wings.

The tote bags are also available in three colors – black, maroon and purple. The purple one in particular captures the glow of Ai, Aqua and Ruby’s eyes, emphasizing their darkside and giving the bags a mysterious appeal. The Anna Sui brand itself represents the pursuit of romance and pop culture with a hint of cuteness, all of which complements the colors and styles of Oshi no Ko as well.

Don’t miss out on the PVC clear pouches as well. These are small yet sturdy and perfect for throwing essentials in before heading out the door for errands. The “window” space behind the designs allows for one to showcase additional Oshi no Ko merch inside.

Where to Get the Oshi no Ko x Anna Sui Collection

You can find the collection at most department stores throughout Japan with an Anna Sui shop, usually on the cosmetics level. Items can also be purchased online from the Anna Sui e-shop where other goods such as t-shirts and umbrellas are also available.