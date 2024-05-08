Whether it be a movie, drama, novel or manga series, it is annoying when someone spoils a story by revealing what’s going to happen. Yet despite the frustration this can cause, it’s certainly not worth assaulting a person for. At least you’d think so. Earlier this year, a manager at the Kyoto Legal Affairs Bureau Uji branch office grabbed his subordinate by the collar and then kicked him around the waist after the latter revealed spoilers about the hugely popular ongoing manga series Oshi no Ko.

‘I Don’t Like Spoilers’

The incident occurred on February 1 as the two men chatted at work. According to investigators, the manager, who is in his 50s, warned his 20-something subordinate, stating, “I don’t like spoilers.” This didn’t have the desired effect, so the older man decided to get physical. Despite not being injured in the attack, the younger employee chose to file a report with the Uji Police Department. The documents were sent to prosecutors on April 30. “We will refrain from commenting on the matter because it is under investigation,” the Kyoto Legal Affairs Bureau told the Mainichi Shimbun.

Oshi no Ko: A Series Full of Twists

Written by Aka Akasaka and illustrated by Mengo Yokoyari, Oshi no Ko, which first came out in 2020, is the second best-selling manga released this decade behind Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End. The story centers around a doctor and his patient who are reincarnated as twins born in secret to pop idol Ai Hoshino. It’s a series that delves into the darker side of the Japanese entertainment industry and involves several twists. As a result, fans are naturally determined to avoid any spoilers.

