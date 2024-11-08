It’s no secret that some of the best reasons to go to karaoke in Japan is to shamelessly belt out the opening soundtrack to Naruto or One Piece. Not only are Japanese karaoke establishments some of the most comfortable places to be, the sound systems they use are constantly updated with the latest music, anime and non-anime.

Joysound, a karaoke service and sound library has just published the anime songs of the summer: the top tracks we’ve all been singing along to based on anime shows that were released in Japan from July 2024.

Top 3 Karaoke Anime Songs of 2024

Idol and reincarnation anime, Oshi no Ko took the world by storm last year, as did its stellar track “Idol” by Yoasobi. This year, the anime returned with a second season. The opening track “Fatale” became the most popular anisong to sing to this summer.

Unsurprising to those who know the anime scene, My Hero Academia’s seventh season opening song, “Curtain Call” by Yuuri, took second place.

Third place, however, amused and confused us. By far the season’s most chaotic piece (in a good way), is “Shikairo Days” the opening to deer girl anime, Shikanoko Nokonoko Koshitantan. Unique compared to the rest of the list, this is the only song sung in character by voice actor, Megumi Han.

Comparing the Most Popular Anime Tracks and the Most Streamed Series

Interestingly, the list also goes on to compare top anime tracks against the most streamed anime by viewership ranking. Both Oshi no Ko and My Hero Academia maintained the top two spots on both lists.

Yoasobi ranked fifth for their track “Undead,” which was used as the theme song for the anime Off & Monster Season of the Monogatari series. However, the anime itself was unable to even make it into the top 20 by anime viewership ranking.

In an interview with Hisanori Yoshida and Yui, two DJs who host an anime introduction program called “Tsuzukimi,” they cited choreography and dance popularity on social media as the main drivers for whether an anime song achieves fame.

“Songs that you’re familiar with from video sites make you want to sing them at karaoke. I think TikTok has had a big influence on recent hit songs,” shares Yui.

You can find out more about the Joysound 2024 Summer Anime Theme Song Karaoke Ranking here.

