The Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco has unveiled a groundbreaking exhibition that will mark the first comprehensive exploration of manga as an art form in the United States. “Art of Manga” will run from September 27, 2025, to January 25, 2026, at the de Young museum, featuring drawings from some of Japan’s most influential manga artists, including JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure‘s Hirohiko Araki and One Piece‘s Eiichiro Oda. Read on for the complete list of manga artists that are being celebrated.

Art of Manga Exhibition Artists and Highlighted Works

The exhibition will showcase works by 11 renowned manga artists:

Fujio Akatsuka ( Osomatsu-kun )

Hirohiko Araki ( Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure )

Tetsuya Chiba (Ashita no Joe)

Eiichiro Oda (One Piece)

Gengoroh Tagame ( The Judo Master )

Rumiko Takahashi ( Inuyasha , Ranma ½ )

Keiichi Tanaami ( Portrait of Keiichi Tanaami )

Jiro Taniguchi ( The Walking Man )

Kazumi Yamashita ( The Life of Genius Professor Yanagizawa )

Mari Yamazaki ( Thermae Romae )

Fumi Yoshinaga ( Antique Bakery )

Many of the pieces have never been displayed publicly before, offering visitors a rare glimpse into the artistic process behind some of the world’s most popular manga series. More than 700 original drawings will be on display at the exhibition.

“Captivating millions around the world with dynamic graphic narratives, manga is one of the most significant visual mediums of our time,” said Thomas P. Campbell, Director and CEO of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco.

This is truly a significant moment in manga history for the medium to be acknowledged overseas. Part of the synergy of this exhibition lies in the cultural ties between Japan and the Bay Area of the United States. The area of San Francisco is actually where Japan’s first-ever official delegation arrived on March 17, 1860 via the ship Kanrin maru.

How To Check Out The “Art of Manga” Exhibition

“Art of Manga” aims to help visitors understand manga’s creative power while highlighting its significant social impact in contemporary culture. The exhibition will include sections dedicated to various manga genres, editorial processes, and the relationship between manga and identity.

For more information about the exhibition, visit the de Young museum’s website.

