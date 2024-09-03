Last July, Florida’s House Bill 1069 came into effect, allowing parents within the state to object to any book they consider “pornographic or inappropriate.” Since then, hundreds of titles have been banned from school libraries. One of the latest is Sho Harusono’s popular boys’ love (BL) manga Sasaki and Miyano, Vol 1. The ban comes as somewhat of a surprise as there are no explicit scenes in the series. What was even more shocking was the fact that the person who made the complaint suggested Chainsaw Man — a series featuring topics such as grooming and sexual assault — as an alternative.

Sasaki and Miyano Described As ‘Offensive’

“This material could be very offensive to a student,” read the complaint. The person added that it is harmful for children to be “exposed to age-inappropriate” content as it could “lead to struggles with porno” and “compulsive masturbation.” Asked to suggest material of the same subject and format that would be suitable as a substitute, the unnamed person wrote: “I do not feel the subject of homosexuality should be offered at school. Here are other alternatives: Chainsaw Man, To Your Eternity, The Seven Deadly Sins, A Silent Voice, Sailor Moon.” The inclusion of Sailor Moon is another surprise as the original manga depicts a lesbian romance between Sailor Neptune and Sailor Uranus.

Megan Wright, chair of the Brevard County Public Schools Board, agreed with the complaint at a recent meeting. She said she felt the content was inappropriate for students even though it doesn’t explicitly violate House Bill 1069. Wright also took exception to the fact that Sasaki and Miyano is written from back to front and right to left, as is the style in Japan. She added: “This is not the highest and best book we can offer our kids. And this is Volume 1, so I’m not sure where this goes, because the entire book is focused on a romantic relationship.” The Brevard County School Board voted 3-2 to remove the manga.

About Sasaki and Miyano

The series begins with Miyano building up the courage to intervene in a fight involving a classmate who’s being bullied. Just as he’s about to step in, Sasaki comes to the rescue. A friendship blossoms between the two high schoolers that gradually becomes romantic. Sasaki and Miyano debuted via the Pixiv Comic website in 2016. An anime series adaptation by Studio Deen aired between January and March in 2022. The film, Sasaki and Miyano: Graduation, premiered in Japan in February of last year.

