Hunter x Hunter fans, rejoice. After a grueling 604 days, around 1 year and 7 months, the legendary manga is set to return to Shonen Jump in volume 45, which releases on October 7, 2024.

Hunter x Hunter Chapter 401

The manga will resume with chapter 401, which is currently in the middle of the Succession Contest arc, a bloody interfamily battle for the next heir to the Kakin Empire. The latest chapter featured Phantom Troupe members Feitan and Phinks continuing their search for the Heil-Ly mafia group’s hideout.

Hunter x Hunter Volume 38 Goes on Sale

On August 18, Shonen Jump‘s official X account also announced the latest volume of the manga will be going on sale on September 4, 2024. Despite not appearing for some time in the manga, the cover art for the latest issue will feature Gon Freecss with a unique white version of his standard outfit with the number 38 adorning his chest in orange.

Updates from Creator Yoshihiro Togashi

While the return of Hunter x Hunter may come as a pleasant surprise to many, for those following series creator Yoshihiro Togashi on X, you might have seen this coming. For the past several months, Togashi has once again become active on updating his followers with his drawing progress. His posts range from previous artwork from his series, usually either Hunter x Hunter or Yu Yu Hakusho, to snippets of the bottom of a manga page with the page number.

His seemingly consistent progress as of late, sometimes sending out multiple posts daily, had many fans speculating that a continuation of the series was near.

How Long Will Hunter x Hunter Continue?

Likely around 10 chapters

Due to Togashi’s recent steady progress, it is hard to say for certain how long this latest streak will continue. However, since 2016, every return of Hunter x Hunter to Shonen Jump has been done in patches of 10 chapters. While Togashi’s health may currently be in good condition, it is more than likely that this latest group will also run for 10 chapters. That being said, his X account has continued to show that he is actively working on chapters past 411, so there may be a chance that we receive the next batch of 10 chapters sooner rather than later.

