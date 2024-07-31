Note, this article may contain spoilers related to the ending of the anime, Attack on Titan.

When looking back on the end of Attack on Titan, you might recall epic yet tragic images such as the Doomsday Titan surrounded by an army of Colossal Titans. Japanese shoe label Mayla has gone one step further (see what we did there) to immortalize the moment by releasing a limited edition Attack on Titan shoe.

Doomsday Design

The shoes are specifically designed in the image of the Doomsday Titan. In the Attack on Titan series, this is Eren Yaeger’s final form of the original Founding Titan. You’ll find the doomsday is in the details with this pair of shoes. The upper material of the shoe is made of velvet fabric to give it a luxurious feel. The outsole also comes in a striking red color and features embossed emblems from the anime. The real kick however is in the design on the back heel of the shoe. Here you’ll find the iconic titan backbone done in a gold metal finish. Together with the lines on the body of the shoe, it really does echo the end of days, just like in the last few chapters of the manga.

Step Out or Collector’s Item?

The hardest part about owning a pair of these is whether to actually wear them out or keep them in pristine condition amongst your other anime paraphernalia. The shoes come inside a very slick looking original box with the Doomsday Titan silhouette printed on the front. The inside of the box isn’t like some ordinary shoe box either; it’s filled with memorable scenes from the manga and also comes with an acrylic stand of the Doomsday Titan.

Where to Buy the Attack on Titan Heels

These Attack on Titan pumps are retailing at ¥29,700 (tax included). You can pre-order these on the official Mayla website until 12:00 August 18th 2024.

