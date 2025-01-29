Modern residents of Japan can hardly imagine life without convenience stores. Known here as konbini, these shops, famously multifaceted in their functionality, are cornerstones of Japanese society. And yet, they’ve only been around for half a century, with 2024 marking the 50th anniversary of the first franchise convenience store, a 7-Eleven in Toyosu. Beyond their inventive products and accommodating hours, the enduring presence of konbini can be attributed to sociological factors: Konbini strengthen local communities and create social infrastructure by adapting to societal changes.

The First Japanese Convenience Store

On May 15, 1974, the first 7-Eleven in Japan opened its doors in Toyosu, part of Tokyo’s Koto ward, known today for its family-friendly neighborhoods and the new Tsukiji Fish Market. Owner Kenji Yamamoto, now in his 70s, was only 24 years old when he renovated his family’s liquor store and established the first konbini. It was originally meant to be like a grocery store, featuring a limited selection of essentials, but with longer opening hours.

Other iconic convenience store franchises, such as Lawson and FamilyMart, soon opened their doors. The first Lawson store launched in Toyonaka, Osaka Prefecture, in June 1975, while the first FamilyMart franchise store was established in Funabashi, Chiba Prefecture, in August 1978.

American Origins

7-Eleven Japan’s convenience store concept was adopted from the business model of the company’s US counterpart. Ironically, American 7-Eleven stores will soon carry Japanese convenience store-inspired items such as chicken teriyaki rice balls and miso ramen. This highly anticipated move was announced in July 2024 — only two months after the Toyosu 7-Eleven celebrated its semicentennial — symbolizing the distinctive identity and success of Japanese convenience stores in a full-circle moment.

From Sunglasses to Onigiri: Revolutionizing Convenience

So, how did this small 7-Eleven spawn the myriad of convenience stores that have become indispensable to neighborhoods across Japan? When Yamamoto first opened the store, he stocked the storefront with essentials, like canned goods and detergents, based on top-selling items at supermarkets. The first item sold was a pair of sunglasses.

Late Night Eats

Soon after the opening of its first store, 7-Eleven introduced two changes that would prove consequential. For one, stores started operating 24 hours a day in 1975, which was a revolutionary advantage at the time. Stores also began selling onigiri and oden (hot pot) in 1978 and 1979, respectively.

Now considered classic konbini items, these snacks were incredibly convenient for people working late, as not much else was available to grab on the go after regular business hours. In particular, onigiri — traditionally considered part of a simple home-cooked meal or snack — contributed greatly to the rise of the convenience store industry and continue to thrive today with endless flavor variations.

Maximizing Efficiency

In addition to offering a growing assortment of delicious and practical food items, convenience stores expanded the range of services they offered in the following decades. During the 1980s and 1990s, they started handling parcel deliveries and utility bills, installing ATMs and copy machines and, of course, featuring restrooms. Such innovations allowed customers to take care of all their errands with a quick trip to the konbini, progressively facilitating an efficient lifestyle.

Beyond Convenience: A Community Pillar

As the rapidly accelerating pace of urban life increased the need for efficiency, so grew the demand for convenience stores in metropolitan areas. According to data released by the Japan Franchise Association this month, in December 2024, there were 55,736 convenience stores in Japan. 2024 also saw annual sales from the country’s seven main franchises reach a record high of ¥11.8 trillion.

Adapting to Diversity

The enduring presence of convenience stores in Japan can be attributed to factors like the growing number of single-person households and the availability of reliable, quality items for affordable prices. Convenience stores’ ability to adapt to societal changes, however, goes beyond providing products and services: They strengthen local communities in meaningful ways.

Delivery services and mobile sales, for instance, cater to housebound individuals. The franchise association also launched a regional “safety station” campaign in the 90s, which was implemented nationally in 2005. The campaign involves responding to women and children in crisis, supporting seniors with dementia, preventing youth crime and more. During the COVID-19 pandemic, a variety of hot meal options were launched for remote workers. Convenience stores also provided essential disaster aid in the aftermath of the Great East Japan Earthquake and tsunami in 2011.

A People Business

Journalist Hideko Yoshioka, who’s been reporting on convenience stores for over two decades, told NHK that she sees the franchised convenience store industry as a “people business,” which may seem oxymoronic to some. In many suburban and rural areas, however, konbini occupy renovated spaces previously operating as frequented local shops. Though the store may be new, the owner, the relationship with the community and the spirit of enterprise remain constant. Owners take great care in curating each store display, keeping customers’ needs front of mind.

Yamamoto — who spent his youth overseeing the prototype 7-Eleven in Toyosu — exemplifies Yoshioka’s sentiment, remarking that he will “continue to be creative and innovative every day for the rest of [his] life.” The human-centered roots central to konbini, while not immediately apparent, continue to shape their unique charm and lasting place in a constantly evolving culture.

