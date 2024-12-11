Zoff recently released a collection of eyewear and accessories in collaboration with Sanrio characters Cinnamoroll, My Melody and Kuromi. This is Zoff’s first collaboration with Sanrio. The collection depicts the characters all wearing glasses, bringing kawaii style to the glasses experience.

For each character, there are 12 types of glasses, five types of sunglasses (including three web-exclusive designs) and four types of accessories. With the campaign expected to be very popular, Zoff x Sanrio sales are limited to one item, per type, per person. Zoff is also hosting a variety of special events and gift campaigns in celebration of this new collection.

Here is everything you need to know about the new release.

List of Contents: Cinnamoroll My Melody Kuromi Events & Giveaway Campaigns Related Posts

Cloud-Nine Style with Cinnamoroll

Cinnamoroll’s designs are inspired by the puppy’s blue and white color palette and cloud motifs. The frames feature Cinnamoroll printed patterns, scalloped edges and metal accents with the character’s shape.

Sunglasses include models with detachable frames and Zoff’s convenient “Night & Day” transition lenses. Select designs have a blue tint to match Cinnamoroll’s signature color. All the glasses and sunglasses come with a matching Cinnamoroll case and cleaning cloth.

Pick up some accessories for your new glasses too. The plush mascot cleaner is a cute new way to clear smudges from your lenses.

Sweetness Overload with My Melody

My Melody’s lineup is just as sweet and rosy as she is. Models take inspiration from the rabbit’s pink and white color palette, as well as her favorite bow. Designs feature My Melody printed patterns, pink gradients and heart-shaped decorations.

Sunglasses also come in a variety of styles, including detachable frames and pink-tinted transition lenses. All the glasses and sunglasses come with a matching My Melody case and cleaning cloth.

If you want to switch things up, you can opt for the premium cases. The fluffy case is an adorable way to transport your eyewear with a plush design, embroidered detailing and heart-shaped carabiner.

Embrace Your Inner Rebel with Kuromi

Kuromi’s collection comes in her black and purple color palette with Kuromi printed patterns and metal accents inspired by her spikey hood. The sunglasses include detachable frames and transition lenses with a purple tint. All the glasses and sunglasses come with a matching Kuromi case and cleaning cloth.

Pick up the die-cut cleaning cloth, which has an exclusive print of Kuromi rocking her new glasses.

Events & Giveaway Campaigns

To celebrate the new collection, Zoff is hosting special events and giveaways. Customers who make eligible purchases will receive original goods featuring Cinnamoroll, My Melody and Kuromi until supplies run out.

The first 10,000 in-store customers who make purchases totaling over ¥15,000 and follow Zoff’s official Instagram account (@zoff_eyewear) will receive an original clear polyvinyl bag featuring the three characters. Additionally, the first 4,000 customers who buy Sanrio glasses or sunglasses from Zoff’s official online store will receive an exclusive acrylic keychain.

Followers of the Zoff Instagram account who post a photo of a Zoff x Sanrio product or store display with the campaign hashtag #eyegamugyutto on their Instagram page by January 13, have the chance to win an original collaboration T-shirt. Three winners will be randomly selected and notified by the official Zoff account. Prizes will be shipped out in early February.

On X, fans have the chance to win tickets to the Sanrio Puroland theme park and an exclusive collaboration tote bag. During the first round, from December 10 to December 24, three winners will receive a pair of Day Passport tickets. During the second round, from January 24 to February 7, three winners will win an original tote bag. To apply, participants must follow Zoff’s official X account and repost Zoff’s target post. Winners will be notified through Zoff’s official X account. Prizes are scheduled to be shipped out in mid-January for the first round, and late February for the second round.

The Zoff Ikebukuro Sunshine City store is also hosting the Eye Gamugyutto Festival on December 28. There will be special events featuring all three characters, such as photo sessions, workshops and live performances. Things to look out for include My Melody taking over as a one-day store manager, Cinnamoroll leading a glasses-making workshop and educational performance and a dance-along with Kuromi. There will also be a live show by idol group Takamine no Nadeshiko.

For more information about Zoff’s Sanrio collection, please visit their website.