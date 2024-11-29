Nestled in the heart of Japan’s scenic Nagano Prefecture, Zenkoji Temple is one of the nation’s oldest and most revered religious sites. With a history spanning over 1,400 years, it has welcomed countless pilgrims in search of spiritual enlightenment. In January 2025, a special event will allow visitors to experience the temple in a way few others will. For just three days — January 24, 25 and 26 — visitors have the opportunity to journey into Japan’s rich cultural heritage through a once-in-a-lifetime tour, paired with world-class wine and cuisine, all set against the awe-inspiring winter backdrop of Nagano.

This premium two-day, one-night tour offers more than just a sightseeing excursion; it is a full immersion into the heart of Japan’s spiritual traditions and the unique flavors of Nagano.

A Unique, Exclusive Tour of Zenkoji Temple

Your journey begins with a private tour of Zenkoji along with fellow guests, which includes Zenkoji Hondo, or the main temple hall; Zenkoji Daihongan, and Zenkoji Daikanjin. Led by the temple’s monk — an expert guide fluent in English — you will have the rare opportunity to explore these sacred grounds in an experience unlike any other.

This is far from a typical temple tour; throughout your visit, you’ll take part in special traditional ceremonies, including the Oai (meet) and Oteido (ordination) ceremonies at Zenkoji Daihongan. Normally reserved exclusively for Zenkoji disciples, these rituals will be open to you for this event, offering the rare honor of receiving a blessing and a spiritual name — a privilege that invites reflection and deepens your personal connection with the temple. Additionally, the monk will perform a goma fire ritual at Zenkoji Daikanjin, a sacred Japanese prayer ritual symbolizing purification and the granting of wishes.

Traditional Japanese Martial Arts and More

To deepen your cultural immersion, the evening will also feature a breathtaking battojutsu performance, a traditional Japanese sword-cutting art form that showcases both precision and discipline. Under the guidance of the head of the Japan Batto-do Federation, skilled practitioners will demonstrate battojutsu’s intricate techniques, designed to cut rolled straw mats in a way that leaves the mat’s structure almost intact — a mark of true mastery.

Using rare Japanese swords on loan from the dedicated iron museum in Nagano’s Sakaki town, the Sakaki Town Iron Exhibition Hall, this is a rare opportunity to witness the mastery of Japanese swordsmanship up close, as only the most highly trained practitioners achieve the expertise required for such flawless execution.

A Dinner Like No Other: Nagano Wine and ‘The Drops of God’

As night falls at Zenkoji Temple, you’ll be treated to a premium dinner unlike any other, available only during this event. Held within the temple’s grounds after closing hours, this feast highlights the best of Nagano’s culinary traditions, with a special focus on the region’s health-boosting fermented foods. Carefully curated to pair with high-quality, local Nagano wines, each dish offers an authentic taste of the region’s rich agricultural heritage.

Produced by Karuizawa Marriott Hotel, the dinner is an exclusive collaboration with The Drops of God, a globally acclaimed manga series that has sold over 15 million copies worldwide, known for exploring the profound relationship between wine, food and the human experience. The evening will feature an original story and exclusive illustrations crafted specifically for this event; additionally, the menu will be overseen by the manga’s author and developed with local sommeliers to create unique pairings of the region’s wines and specially crafted dishes. Guests will have the opportunity to purchase premium Nagano wines after the meal, offering a memorable way to take home a piece of this experience.

Stay at a Traditional Shukubo and Explore Winter in Nagano

Your journey doesn’t have to end with the evening’s festivities. The tour offers the chance to stay in a traditional shukubo, a temple lodging where you can experience the peace and tranquility that comes with staying within a sacred space. Wake up to the serene beauty of Nagano’s winter landscape and enjoy a hearty Japanese breakfast before setting out for a variety of winter activities.

Choose from a pair of sightseeing options: embark on a snow monkey-watching tour in Jigokudani Yaen-koen, or visit the historic Matsumoto Castle and take a scenic walk through the picturesque streets of either Nagano city or Matsumoto city. Whether you’re seeking adventure or relaxation, there is no shortage of ways to immerse yourself in the magic of winter in Nagano.

An Exclusive Opportunity to Connect with Japan’s Spiritual and Culinary Heritage

This limited-time event is designed for those seeking more than just a vacation — it’s for those who want to connect deeply with Japan’s spiritual traditions, indulge in exceptional food and wine and gain exclusive access to one of the country’s most sacred sites. For those seeking a truly exceptional experience in Japan, this tour, known as the Zenkoji Temple Special Experience with Nagano Wine Premium Dinner featuring The Drops of God, is an opportunity not to be missed.

