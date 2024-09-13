As soon as fast food chains across Japan begin rolling out their hearty tsukimi burgers, you know that moon-viewing season is just around the corner. Since ancient times, people here have turned their gaze to the autumn sky to admire the full moon during a tradition known as tsukimi, or moon viewing. This event, also called jugoya, takes place on the 15th night of the eighth lunar month and happens to fall on September 17 this year. Read on to discover some of the best spots in Japan to admire the full moon, along with festivals and events to help you make the most of your tsukimi experience.

1. Mount Moiwa Observation Deck (Hokkaido Prefecture)

If you find yourself in Sapporo during the tsukimi season, ride the Mount Moiwa Ropeway to the transfer station, then either hop on a mini cable car or trek a 600-meter trail to reach the upper station on the summit. If you choose to hike, start before sunset as the trail closes at night. On the observation deck, enjoy stunning views of the full moon illuminating the city’s sparkling lights below, and savor French cuisine at Sapporo’s tallest restaurant.

2. Matsushima Bay (Miyagi Prefecture)

Named as one of the Three Views of Japan, the pine-covered islands scattered around Matsushima Bay offer a spectacular show that’s even more magical under a full moon. In mid-autumn, when the sky is clear, the moonlight transforms Matsushima Bay into a glittering silver pathway. You can soak in this nocturnal splendor from prime spots, including Saigyo Modoshi no Matsu Park and the Kanrantei Tea House, which was once a moon-viewing pavilion of the legendary samurai Date Masamune.

3. Tokyo Tower (Tokyo Prefecture)

Standing 333 meters tall, Tokyo Tower is the Japanese capital’s chic landmark with a Parisian flair, offering an unbeatable view when juxtaposed against the full moon. Besides admiring the tower from a distance, you can also opt for a 600-step climb up the city’s iconic landmark in its “Open Air Outside Staircase Walk,” available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends and holidays.

Try the climb on September 17 — with extended opening times from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. — and get treated to special displays of tsukimi dango dumplings and pampas grass stalks at Club333 on the first floor of the main deck as well as near the landing on the 355th step on the outside staircase. Don’t forget to take a look at the bamboo illuminations on the main deck of the second floor and at the foot of the tower.

If you prefer to stay grounded, have your camera ready as the tower lights up in a dazzling diamond veil, with its top and legs darkened, while the center glows in graceful purple, perfectly complementing the moonlit sky.

Otsukimi Outer Staircase Walk

Date & Time: September 17 ・17: 00-21:00

Price: Regular viewing fee of Tokyo Tower

4. Daikakuji Temple (Kyoto Prefecture)

Tucked away in Kyoto’s Sagano district, Daikakuji is a serene temple composed of several buildings connected by wooden walkways. Adjacent to the temple is Osawa Pond, a 1,200-year-old lake that hosted grand festivities, boating, fishing and moon-viewing during the Heian period (794–1185).

From September 15 to 17, experience tsukimi in true imperial style at the Kangetsu no Yube (moon-viewing) festival, evoking the elegance of Heian-era parties. Marvel as dragon-headed boats glide across the water, while monks perform rites and sing sutras to set the perfect atmosphere for moonlit revelry.

Kangetsu no Yube Festival

Date & Time: September 15-17 ・18: 30-19:00

Price: Adults ¥1,000 / Elementary Schooler ¥500

5. Himeji Castle (Hyogo Prefecture)

Recognized as one of Japan’s first two UNESCO World Cultural Heritage sites, Himeji Castle, also known as the “White Heron Castle” for its graceful, heron-like silhouette, offers a stunning sight against the night sky. For a unique shot of the castle and full moon, head to nearby Shiromidai Park, where the view is beautifully framed by a pair of shachihoko — mythical creatures with heads of dragons and bodies of carps. Join the castle’s moon viewing party on September 17 and enjoy booths with light snacks, tea ceremony experiences and live music performances of shamisen and taiko drums.

Himeji Castle Moon Viewing Party

Date & Time: September 17, 2024 ・17: 00-21:00

Price: Free

6. Mount Rokko Tenran Observatory (Hyogo Prefecture)

Standing at 931 meters, the observation deck perched on the top of Mount Rokko offers panoramic views of Kobe and Osaka Bay sprawling below. At this height, you’ll be treated to unobstructed views of the full moon while the cities twinkle like constellations below. To reach the peak, simply take the charmingly retro Rokko Cable Car and get off at Rokko Sanjo Station. Besides the spectacle at night, Mount Rokko is dotted with small attractions to do during the day, like restaurants, a botanical garden, a music box museum and other observatories as well.

7. Ishiyamadera Temple (Shiga Prefecture)

Nestled on wollastonite stone in Otsu city, Ishiyamadera Temple is renowned for its picturesque scenery, which was immortalized in one of ukiyo-e master Utagawa Hiroshige’s woodblock prints. Besides Hiroshige, the temple was also a source of inspiration for Murasaki Shikibu, the author of what is considered the world’s first novel, The Tale of Genji. It is said that while staying at the temple for a week, she was inspired to write her novel after seeing the full moon reflected on Lake Biwa. Don’t miss the Harvest Moon Festival at the temple precincts on September 17 and 18 — who knows, you might find yourself inspired to write your own novel.

Ishiyamadera Harvest Moon Festival

Date & Time: September 17-18, 2024・17:30-21:00

Price: Adults ¥1,000 / Elementary Schooler ¥500

8. Tokugawaen (Aichi Prefecture)

Tokugawaen, once the serene retreat of Tokugawa Mitsutomo, is a Japanese garden that sprawls over 2.3 hectares and features a central pond, dramatic rock formations and plenty of gardens with seasonal flowers like peonies and irises. During its harvest moon viewing event, the garden stays open until 8:30 p.m. You can catch the illuminated boats carrying elaborate decorations gliding across the water.

“Ladle the Moon” Moon Viewing Party

Date & Time: September 18-19, 2024・09:30-20:30

Price: Adults ¥300 / Free for junior high students and below

