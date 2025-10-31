Here is what’s happening across Tokyo for the month of November. Check out exhibitions, festivals, events and more!

List of Contents:

Tokyo Exhibitions and Art Shows in November

art week tokyo 2025

Art Week Tokyo 2025

Fast becoming an essential annual fixture on Japan’s arts calendar, Art Week Tokyo (AWT) is returning this year from November 5 to 9. Aiming to showcase the creativity and diversity of the capital’s contemporary art scene, Art Week Tokyo unites more than 50 of the city’s major museums, commercial galleries and independent art spaces via the free AWT Bus system, which links all participating venues. 

Date & Time Nov 05-09
Price Free
Location Across Tokyo
More Info admission to participating museums and AWT Focus are ticketed

Mystery at the Grooms Hermès Horse Hunt

Luxury design house Hermès will host an immersive and playful mystery-solving event at Toranomon Hills Station Tower inside Tokyo Node.

Date & Time Nov 14-24・Experience lasts approximately 70 minutes
Price Free
Location Tokyo Node Toranomon Hills Station Tower
More Info Advance registration is required

'Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru' Exhibition

'Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru' Exhibition

The Machu Picchu exhibition will show over 130 artifacts from ancient Andean civilization, some being exhibited in Japan for the first time.

Date & Time Nov 22, 2025-Mar 1, 2026・10:00-18:00・Friday, Saturday and the day before a holiday: 10:00-20:00
Price ¥2800
Location Mori Arts Center Gallery

The Architecture of Sou Fujimoto: Primordial Future Forest

The Mori Art Museum will be exhibiting "The Architecture of Sou Fujimoto: Primordial Future Forest," a comprehensive overview of projects from architect Sou Fujimoto's design journey.

Date & Time Jul 02-Nov 09・10:00-22:00・10:00-17:00 on Tuesdays, Open until 22:00 on September 23
Price ¥2300 for adults, ¥2000 for seniors, ¥1400 for university/high school students, free for children
Location Mori Art Museum
More Info admission price varies on weekends and holidays, online tickets are discounted

DESIGNART-TOKYO

DESIGNART TOKYO 2025

DESIGNART TOKYO 2025 runs from Oct 31 to Nov 9, showcasing creativity in design and art. Featuring global talents, exhibitions citywide, and the DESIGNART GALLERY in Shibuya.

Date & Time Oct 31-Nov 09
Price Free
Location MEDIA DEPARTMENT TOKYO

Horror Exhibition: The World of Film Art

With the theme of Japan in the 1970s and 1980s, this exhibition shows the art of Japanese horror films through interactive eerie displays.

Date & Time Oct 11-Nov 09・11:00-21:00・Last admission 30 minutes before closing; open until 18:00 on November 9
Price Advance tickets: ¥2200 (adults), ¥1700 (high school and younger); Same-day tickets: ¥2400 (adults), ¥1900 (high school and younger)
Location Tokyo Solamachi

Japan Mobility Show

The 2025 Japan Mobility Show is a festival of innovation. From cars to bikes and futuristic concepts, guests can explore new technology.

Date & Time Oct 30-Nov 09
Price starting at ¥1500
Location Tokyo Big Sight

Graphical Tokyo at Tokyo Parco

Parco and R11R's 4th art project will feature over 200 artists showcasing a diverse range of illustration and graphic design styles.

Date & Time Oct 10-Nov 10
Price Free
Location Ikebukuro Parco

issey miyake folded forms tokyo exhibitions october

Issey Miyake: Folded Forms, Formed Reflections Exhibition

Issey Miyake's Folded Forms, Formed Reflections exhibition displays the craftsmanship folding techniques used by the fashion brand.

Date & Time Sep 01-Nov 11
Price Free
Location ISSEY MIYAKE GINZA / 445

This is Kabuki Exhibition

This is Kabuki, hosted at Kabukiza, invites guests to step inside the rich world of kabuki with elaborate stage sets, costumes and props.

Date & Time Oct 01-Nov 16・11:30-19:00・last admission at 18:30
Price ¥700 online, ¥1000 same-day at the counter, free for preschool children
Location Kabukiza Gallery

Aki Sasamoto: Laborator

Aki Sasamoto's Life Laboratory

Explore Aki Sasamoto's 20-year journey in Laboratory, blending sculpture, performance and video at the Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo.

Date & Time Aug 23-Nov 24・10:00-18:00・Last entry 30 minutes before closing
Price ¥1500
Location Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo
More Info Discounts for students

Yebisu Bijinga Exhibition ft. Hirohiko Araki

Celebrating 135 years, Yebisu Beer is holding a special exhibition in collaboration with JoJo's Bizarre Adventure artist Hirohiko Araki. 

Date & Time Sep 10-Nov 30・12:00-20:00・Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays: 11:00-19:00
Price Free
Location Yebisu Brewery Tokyo

Prism of the Real: Making Art in Japan

The Prism of the Real exhibition at the National Art Center Tokyo examines and showcases more than 50 artists from Japan and abroad, looking at both art that emerged from Japan and how Japanese culture has inspired the world between 1989 and 2010.

Date & Time Sep 03-Dec 08・10:00-18:00・last admission 30 minutes before closing, Fridays and Saturdays from 10:00-20:00, closed on Tuesdays and September 24
Price ¥2000 for adults, ¥1000 for university students, ¥500 for high school students
Location National Art Center Tokyo
More Info Junior high school students or younger are free, guests with disabilities (plus one assistant) will be admitted for free upon presenting ID
thomas ruff gallery koyanagi

Thomas Ruff, "Substrat 41 III," 2009, courtesy of Gallery Koyanagi

Thomas Ruff Solo Exhibition: Two of Each

Experimental German photographer Thomas Ruff will hold a much-anticipated solo exhibition “Two of Each” at Gallery Koyanagi starting this October. As the name of the exhibition suggests, two pieces from each of his representative series — “Substrate,” “negatives,” “flower.s” and “untitled#” — will be shown.

Date & Time Oct 18-Dec 13・12:00-19:00・10:00~18:00 from Nov 7 – 9
Price Free
Location Gallery Koyanagi
More Info Closed on Sundays, Mondays, National Holidays (open on Sun, Nov 9)

Bvlgari Kaleidos: Colors, Cultures and Crafts

Luxury brand Bvlgari will hold its largest exhibition in Japan with over 350 pieces, including jewelry and contemporary art.

Date & Time Sep 17-Dec 15・10:00-18:00・last admission 30 minutes before closing, closed on tuesdays and on september 24
Price ¥2300 for adults, ¥1000 for university students, ¥500 for high school students
Location national art center tokyo

Taro Gomi Picture Book World Exhibition

Explore the world of picture books at the Picture Book World Exhibition featuring Gomi Taro, author and illustrator of over 400 books.

Date & Time Aug 8, 2025-May 27, 2026・10:00-18:00
Price Free
Location Mikka Lirio Ichibankan
More Info A separate Mikka admission fee is required for other in-house exhibits

Tokyo Festivals and Outdoor Events in November

Yoyogi Halloween Carnival 2025

The Yoyogi area is celebrating spooky season, with special gourmet offerings, shopping, performances and a stamp rally throughout October. 

Date & Time Oct 01-Nov 02
Price Free
Location Yoyogi Area

Universal Studios Japan Halloween Horror Nights 2025

Universal Studios Japan's Halloween Horror Nights has new attractions, scare zones, haunted houses, special menus and new merchandise.

Date & Time Sep 05-Nov 03
Price
Location Universal Studios Japan
More Info Halloween Horror Nights is geared towards older audiences, children 12 and under must be accompanied by a guardian

Seibuen Amusement Park Halloween Party

Seibuen Amusement Park will host its first Halloween event since reopening, inviting guests to a stylish Showa-era Halloween wonderland. 

Date & Time Sep 16-Nov 03
Price starting at ¥4900 for adult tickets
Location Seibuen Amusement Park

Sanrio Puroland Halloween 2025

Hello Kitty and her friends will be celebrating Halloween at Sanrio Puroland with a theme of witches and wizards starting on September 5. 

Date & Time Sep 05-Nov 04
Price
Location Sanrio Puroland

#Kawaii Mican in Harakado Pop-Up

Mican, the mascot of Ehime Prefecture, is coming to visit Harajuku at Harakado with a pop-up shop featuring Ehime's famous mandarin oranges.

Date & Time Oct 31-Nov 05・11:00-19:00・Mican and special guests will only be appearing on November 3
Price Free
Location Tokyu Plaza Harajuku Harakado
More Info pop-up will be at the 3rd floor, Lemon Life office

Hello Kitty's Picnic Garden Pop-Up at Roppongi Hills

Hello Kitty is coming to Roppongi Hills for a special garden party-themed pop-up event with photo spots, merchandise and fragrance giveaways.

Date & Time Oct 29-Nov 14・11:00-19:00・14:00-19:00 on October 29
Price Free
Location Roppongi Hills Big Roof Plaza

Image courtesy of PR Times | ©yokomizoyuri

Spa LaQua x Nandemo Ikimono Collaboration Event

Spa LaQua will be collaborating with Nandemo Ikimono for a special spa event with character greetings, merchandise and salon packages. 

Date & Time Oct 27-Dec 25
Price ¥3500 for adults 18 and older, ¥3200 for guests 6-17 years old
Location Spa LaQua
More Info limited edition packages are separate and vary in price

My Melody & Kuromi Anniversary Party at Sanrio Puroland and Harmonyland

To celebrate My Melody's 50th anniversary and Kuromi's 20th anniversary, Sanrio Puroland and Harmonyland theme parks will have new attractions, entertainment, photo spots, merchandise and food.

Date & Time Jan 17-Dec 31・Specific event and attraction dates may vary
Price
Location Sanrio Puroland

Tokyo Live Music and Night Life Events in November

beatink listening space authors harajuku records tokyo vinyl

BEATINK Listening Space Harajuku: Hi-Fi Music and Records

The BEATINK Listening Space is set to appear in Harajuku this November, following its successful run in Osaka. 

Date & Time Nov 01-30・11:00-20:00・Closed Tuesdays
Price Free
Location Authors Harajuku B1

Alexandre Tharaud Piano Recital at Yamaha Hall

Celebrate an evening of pure musical artistry with acclaimed French pianist Alexandre Tharaud, performing live in Yamaha Hall in Ginza.

Date & Time Nov 13, 2025・19:00~・Doors open at 18:30
Price ¥7,700
Location Yamaha Hall

dub sessions adrian sherwood tokyo

Adrian Sherwood Presents: Dub Sessions 20th Anniversary

Dub Sessions will celebrate its 20th anniversary in Japan by bringing together three of the biggest legends from the UK dub scene.

Date & Time Nov 19, 2025・19:00~・doors open 18:00
Price ¥8,800
Location EX Theater

oasis pop up

Oasis Live ’25 Tokyo Fan Store at Miyashita Park

The Oasis Live ’25 Tokyo Fan Store — the first and only official pop-up shop in Japan — will open at Miyashita Park for a limited time.

Date & Time Oct 11-Nov 02・11:00-21:00
Price Free
Location Miyashita Park

Disney on Classic: A Magical Night 2025

Experience Disney magic live on stage with Disney on Classic. The orchestral concert series returns for 52 nationwide performances.

Date & Time Sep 13-Dec 26
Price starting at ¥7500
Location Bunkyo Civic Hall
More Info Please check the schedule for more details, venues and performances may vary

LiSA 'Live is Smile Always ~Patch Walk~' Tour

J-pop artist LiSA will be going on a nationwide concert tour starting in September and extending into the new year.

Date & Time Sep 27, 2025-Jan 12, 2026
Price ¥9600
Location Tokyo International Forum

Tokyo Anime and Manga Events in November

Death Note: The Musical

Death Note: The Musical, based on the highly popular manga/anime series, is returning to the stage for its 10th anniversary.

Date & Time Nov 24-Dec 14
Price starting at ¥7000
Location Tokyo Tatemono Brillia Hall

Attack on Titan: Attack on Memory Event

Relive over 10 years of Attack on Titan with Bandai Namco's Attack on Memory event with activities, lottery games and menu items.

Date & Time Sep 26-Nov 09・10:00-20:00・last admission for attraction at 19:30, for mini games at 19:55, for cafe at 19:30
Price Free
Location Bandai Namco Cross Store Tokyo

Spy x Family Loft Pop-Up Shop

TV anime Spy x Family will have pop-up shops across Japan featuring the Forger family, with new original goods and photo booths. 

Date & Time Oct 03-Dec 25・The Tokyo event will close at 6:00 PM on the final day
Price Free
Location Shibuya Loft
More Info The photo booth costs ¥1000

Tokyo Food and Drink Events in November

Screenshot

Fried Food Festival in Okachimachi

The Fried Food Festival, also known as Age Fes, will have a wide variety of fried food and specialty drinks from popular restaurants.

Date & Time Nov 28-30・11:00-19:00・15:00-21:00 on November 28, last orders are 30 minutes before closing each day
Price Free
Location Okachimachi Panda Square

Sheraton Grande Tokyo Bay Hotel

Mexican Buffet at Sheraton Grande Tokyo Bay Hotel

The Grand Café at Sheraton Grande Tokyo Bay Hotel is hosting a special Mexican buffet until November 3, 2025.

Date & Time Sep 01-Nov 03・11:30-22:30
Price For Adults: Lunch - ¥5,400 Weekdays, ¥6,500 Weekends and Holidays. Dinner - ¥8,000
Location Sheraton Grande Tokyo Bay Hotel
More Info Plus ¥2,500 for the Mezcal Tasting Set

決定_リサガスタウン2025秋_KV

Gaspard et Lisa Autumn Festival 2025 at Fuji-Q Highland

Gaspard et Lisa will host Autumn Festival 2025 at Fuji-Q Highland, with a new menu inspired by the changing leaves and seasonal fruit. 

Date & Time Oct 04-Nov 03
Price Free
Location Fuji-Q Highland
More Info Fuji-Q Highland is free to enter

Yaki Imo Festival Tokyo 2025

Yaki Imo Festival will offer 14 sweet potato shops with over 30 different menu items, including crepes, chips, smoothies, burgers and soups.

Date & Time Oct 31-Nov 09・11:00-19:00・weekends and holidays: 10:00-19:00
Price Free
Location Nakano Shiki no Mori Park
More Info only cashless payment will be accepted for meal tickets

Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills' 2025 Festive Menus

With the festive season drawing closer, Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills is celebrating the magic of the season with some special winter offerings.

Date & Time Oct 1, 2025-Jan 31, 2026
Price Varies
Location Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills

Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills Launches 'The Nostalgic Soul of Tokyo Today'

Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills is launching its newest cultural stay package. “The Nostalgic Soul of Tokyo Today.

Date & Time Sep 22, 2025-Mar 15, 2026
Price Rates start from: ¥125,000 per room per night (excluding service charge and taxes)
Location Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills
More Info A minimim two-night stay is required

Tokyo Film and Gaming Events in November

Exit 8: Tokyo Metro Escape Room

Tokyo Metro is bringing the film everyone’s buzzing about to life — Exit 8 will be coming to train stations in Tokyo for a limited-time escape room event that blurs the line between underground transit and terror. From August 29 to November 3, players can step into the looping corridors of the movie’s world, scattered across real subway stations.

Date & Time Aug 29-Nov 03
Price ¥3,300 (¥4,000 with 24-hour Metro pass)
Location Tokyo Metro

Related Posts

Updated On October 31, 2025