Here is what’s happening across Tokyo for the month of November. Check out exhibitions, festivals, events and more!
Tokyo Exhibitions and Art Shows in November
Art Week Tokyo 2025
Fast becoming an essential annual fixture on Japan’s arts calendar, Art Week Tokyo (AWT) is returning this year from November 5 to 9. Aiming to showcase the creativity and diversity of the capital’s contemporary art scene, Art Week Tokyo unites more than 50 of the city’s major museums, commercial galleries and independent art spaces via the free AWT Bus system, which links all participating venues.
|Date & Time
|Nov 05-09
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Across Tokyo
|More Info
|admission to participating museums and AWT Focus are ticketed
Mystery at the Grooms Hermès Horse Hunt
Luxury design house Hermès will host an immersive and playful mystery-solving event at Toranomon Hills Station Tower inside Tokyo Node.
|Date & Time
|Nov 14-24・Experience lasts approximately 70 minutes
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Tokyo Node Toranomon Hills Station Tower
|More Info
|Advance registration is required
'Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru' Exhibition
The Machu Picchu exhibition will show over 130 artifacts from ancient Andean civilization, some being exhibited in Japan for the first time.
|Date & Time
|Nov 22, 2025-Mar 1, 2026・10:00-18:00・Friday, Saturday and the day before a holiday: 10:00-20:00
|Price
|¥2800
|Location
|Mori Arts Center Gallery
The Architecture of Sou Fujimoto: Primordial Future Forest
The Mori Art Museum will be exhibiting "The Architecture of Sou Fujimoto: Primordial Future Forest," a comprehensive overview of projects from architect Sou Fujimoto's design journey.
|Date & Time
|Jul 02-Nov 09・10:00-22:00・10:00-17:00 on Tuesdays, Open until 22:00 on September 23
|Price
|¥2300 for adults, ¥2000 for seniors, ¥1400 for university/high school students, free for children
|Location
|Mori Art Museum
|More Info
|admission price varies on weekends and holidays, online tickets are discounted
DESIGNART TOKYO 2025
DESIGNART TOKYO 2025 runs from Oct 31 to Nov 9, showcasing creativity in design and art. Featuring global talents, exhibitions citywide, and the DESIGNART GALLERY in Shibuya.
|Date & Time
|Oct 31-Nov 09
|Price
|Free
|Location
|MEDIA DEPARTMENT TOKYO
Horror Exhibition: The World of Film Art
With the theme of Japan in the 1970s and 1980s, this exhibition shows the art of Japanese horror films through interactive eerie displays.
|Date & Time
|Oct 11-Nov 09・11:00-21:00・Last admission 30 minutes before closing; open until 18:00 on November 9
|Price
|Advance tickets: ¥2200 (adults), ¥1700 (high school and younger); Same-day tickets: ¥2400 (adults), ¥1900 (high school and younger)
|Location
|Tokyo Solamachi
Japan Mobility Show
The 2025 Japan Mobility Show is a festival of innovation. From cars to bikes and futuristic concepts, guests can explore new technology.
|Date & Time
|Oct 30-Nov 09
|Price
|starting at ¥1500
|Location
|Tokyo Big Sight
Graphical Tokyo at Tokyo Parco
Parco and R11R's 4th art project will feature over 200 artists showcasing a diverse range of illustration and graphic design styles.
|Date & Time
|Oct 10-Nov 10
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Ikebukuro Parco
Issey Miyake: Folded Forms, Formed Reflections Exhibition
Issey Miyake's Folded Forms, Formed Reflections exhibition displays the craftsmanship folding techniques used by the fashion brand.
|Date & Time
|Sep 01-Nov 11
|Price
|Free
|Location
|ISSEY MIYAKE GINZA / 445
This is Kabuki Exhibition
This is Kabuki, hosted at Kabukiza, invites guests to step inside the rich world of kabuki with elaborate stage sets, costumes and props.
|Date & Time
|Oct 01-Nov 16・11:30-19:00・last admission at 18:30
|Price
|¥700 online, ¥1000 same-day at the counter, free for preschool children
|Location
|Kabukiza Gallery
Aki Sasamoto's Life Laboratory
Explore Aki Sasamoto's 20-year journey in Laboratory, blending sculpture, performance and video at the Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo.
|Date & Time
|Aug 23-Nov 24・10:00-18:00・Last entry 30 minutes before closing
|Price
|¥1500
|Location
|Museum of Contemporary Art Tokyo
|More Info
|Discounts for students
Yebisu Bijinga Exhibition ft. Hirohiko Araki
Celebrating 135 years, Yebisu Beer is holding a special exhibition in collaboration with JoJo's Bizarre Adventure artist Hirohiko Araki.
|Date & Time
|Sep 10-Nov 30・12:00-20:00・Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays: 11:00-19:00
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Yebisu Brewery Tokyo
Prism of the Real: Making Art in Japan
The Prism of the Real exhibition at the National Art Center Tokyo examines and showcases more than 50 artists from Japan and abroad, looking at both art that emerged from Japan and how Japanese culture has inspired the world between 1989 and 2010.
|Date & Time
|Sep 03-Dec 08・10:00-18:00・last admission 30 minutes before closing, Fridays and Saturdays from 10:00-20:00, closed on Tuesdays and September 24
|Price
|¥2000 for adults, ¥1000 for university students, ¥500 for high school students
|Location
|National Art Center Tokyo
|More Info
|Junior high school students or younger are free, guests with disabilities (plus one assistant) will be admitted for free upon presenting ID
Thomas Ruff Solo Exhibition: Two of Each
Experimental German photographer Thomas Ruff will hold a much-anticipated solo exhibition “Two of Each” at Gallery Koyanagi starting this October. As the name of the exhibition suggests, two pieces from each of his representative series — “Substrate,” “negatives,” “flower.s” and “untitled#” — will be shown.
|Date & Time
|Oct 18-Dec 13・12:00-19:00・10:00~18:00 from Nov 7 – 9
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Gallery Koyanagi
|More Info
|Closed on Sundays, Mondays, National Holidays (open on Sun, Nov 9)
Bvlgari Kaleidos: Colors, Cultures and Crafts
Luxury brand Bvlgari will hold its largest exhibition in Japan with over 350 pieces, including jewelry and contemporary art.
|Date & Time
|Sep 17-Dec 15・10:00-18:00・last admission 30 minutes before closing, closed on tuesdays and on september 24
|Price
|¥2300 for adults, ¥1000 for university students, ¥500 for high school students
|Location
|national art center tokyo
Taro Gomi Picture Book World Exhibition
Explore the world of picture books at the Picture Book World Exhibition featuring Gomi Taro, author and illustrator of over 400 books.
|Date & Time
|Aug 8, 2025-May 27, 2026・10:00-18:00
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Mikka Lirio Ichibankan
|More Info
|A separate Mikka admission fee is required for other in-house exhibits
Tokyo Festivals and Outdoor Events in November
Yoyogi Halloween Carnival 2025
The Yoyogi area is celebrating spooky season, with special gourmet offerings, shopping, performances and a stamp rally throughout October.
|Date & Time
|Oct 01-Nov 02
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Yoyogi Area
Universal Studios Japan Halloween Horror Nights 2025
Universal Studios Japan's Halloween Horror Nights has new attractions, scare zones, haunted houses, special menus and new merchandise.
|Date & Time
|Sep 05-Nov 03
|Price
|Location
|Universal Studios Japan
|More Info
|Halloween Horror Nights is geared towards older audiences, children 12 and under must be accompanied by a guardian
Seibuen Amusement Park Halloween Party
Seibuen Amusement Park will host its first Halloween event since reopening, inviting guests to a stylish Showa-era Halloween wonderland.
|Date & Time
|Sep 16-Nov 03
|Price
|starting at ¥4900 for adult tickets
|Location
|Seibuen Amusement Park
Sanrio Puroland Halloween 2025
Hello Kitty and her friends will be celebrating Halloween at Sanrio Puroland with a theme of witches and wizards starting on September 5.
|Date & Time
|Sep 05-Nov 04
|Price
|Location
|Sanrio Puroland
#Kawaii Mican in Harakado Pop-Up
Mican, the mascot of Ehime Prefecture, is coming to visit Harajuku at Harakado with a pop-up shop featuring Ehime's famous mandarin oranges.
|Date & Time
|Oct 31-Nov 05・11:00-19:00・Mican and special guests will only be appearing on November 3
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Tokyu Plaza Harajuku Harakado
|More Info
|pop-up will be at the 3rd floor, Lemon Life office
Hello Kitty's Picnic Garden Pop-Up at Roppongi Hills
Hello Kitty is coming to Roppongi Hills for a special garden party-themed pop-up event with photo spots, merchandise and fragrance giveaways.
|Date & Time
|Oct 29-Nov 14・11:00-19:00・14:00-19:00 on October 29
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Roppongi Hills Big Roof Plaza
Spa LaQua x Nandemo Ikimono Collaboration Event
Spa LaQua will be collaborating with Nandemo Ikimono for a special spa event with character greetings, merchandise and salon packages.
|Date & Time
|Oct 27-Dec 25
|Price
|¥3500 for adults 18 and older, ¥3200 for guests 6-17 years old
|Location
|Spa LaQua
|More Info
|limited edition packages are separate and vary in price
My Melody & Kuromi Anniversary Party at Sanrio Puroland and Harmonyland
To celebrate My Melody's 50th anniversary and Kuromi's 20th anniversary, Sanrio Puroland and Harmonyland theme parks will have new attractions, entertainment, photo spots, merchandise and food.
|Date & Time
|Jan 17-Dec 31・Specific event and attraction dates may vary
|Price
|Location
|Sanrio Puroland
Tokyo Live Music and Night Life Events in November
BEATINK Listening Space Harajuku: Hi-Fi Music and Records
The BEATINK Listening Space is set to appear in Harajuku this November, following its successful run in Osaka.
|Date & Time
|Nov 01-30・11:00-20:00・Closed Tuesdays
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Authors Harajuku B1
Alexandre Tharaud Piano Recital at Yamaha Hall
Celebrate an evening of pure musical artistry with acclaimed French pianist Alexandre Tharaud, performing live in Yamaha Hall in Ginza.
|Date & Time
|Nov 13, 2025・19:00~・Doors open at 18:30
|Price
|¥7,700
|Location
|Yamaha Hall
Adrian Sherwood Presents: Dub Sessions 20th Anniversary
Dub Sessions will celebrate its 20th anniversary in Japan by bringing together three of the biggest legends from the UK dub scene.
|Date & Time
|Nov 19, 2025・19:00~・doors open 18:00
|Price
|¥8,800
|Location
|EX Theater
Oasis Live ’25 Tokyo Fan Store at Miyashita Park
The Oasis Live ’25 Tokyo Fan Store — the first and only official pop-up shop in Japan — will open at Miyashita Park for a limited time.
|Date & Time
|Oct 11-Nov 02・11:00-21:00
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Miyashita Park
Disney on Classic: A Magical Night 2025
Experience Disney magic live on stage with Disney on Classic. The orchestral concert series returns for 52 nationwide performances.
|Date & Time
|Sep 13-Dec 26
|Price
|starting at ¥7500
|Location
|Bunkyo Civic Hall
|More Info
|Please check the schedule for more details, venues and performances may vary
LiSA 'Live is Smile Always ~Patch Walk~' Tour
J-pop artist LiSA will be going on a nationwide concert tour starting in September and extending into the new year.
|Date & Time
|Sep 27, 2025-Jan 12, 2026
|Price
|¥9600
|Location
|Tokyo International Forum
Tokyo Anime and Manga Events in November
Death Note: The Musical
Death Note: The Musical, based on the highly popular manga/anime series, is returning to the stage for its 10th anniversary.
|Date & Time
|Nov 24-Dec 14
|Price
|starting at ¥7000
|Location
|Tokyo Tatemono Brillia Hall
Attack on Titan: Attack on Memory Event
Relive over 10 years of Attack on Titan with Bandai Namco's Attack on Memory event with activities, lottery games and menu items.
|Date & Time
|Sep 26-Nov 09・10:00-20:00・last admission for attraction at 19:30, for mini games at 19:55, for cafe at 19:30
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Bandai Namco Cross Store Tokyo
Spy x Family Loft Pop-Up Shop
TV anime Spy x Family will have pop-up shops across Japan featuring the Forger family, with new original goods and photo booths.
|Date & Time
|Oct 03-Dec 25・The Tokyo event will close at 6:00 PM on the final day
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Shibuya Loft
|More Info
|The photo booth costs ¥1000
Tokyo Food and Drink Events in November
Fried Food Festival in Okachimachi
The Fried Food Festival, also known as Age Fes, will have a wide variety of fried food and specialty drinks from popular restaurants.
|Date & Time
|Nov 28-30・11:00-19:00・15:00-21:00 on November 28, last orders are 30 minutes before closing each day
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Okachimachi Panda Square
Mexican Buffet at Sheraton Grande Tokyo Bay Hotel
The Grand Café at Sheraton Grande Tokyo Bay Hotel is hosting a special Mexican buffet until November 3, 2025.
|Date & Time
|Sep 01-Nov 03・11:30-22:30
|Price
|For Adults: Lunch - ¥5,400 Weekdays, ¥6,500 Weekends and Holidays. Dinner - ¥8,000
|Location
|Sheraton Grande Tokyo Bay Hotel
|More Info
|Plus ¥2,500 for the Mezcal Tasting Set
Gaspard et Lisa Autumn Festival 2025 at Fuji-Q Highland
Gaspard et Lisa will host Autumn Festival 2025 at Fuji-Q Highland, with a new menu inspired by the changing leaves and seasonal fruit.
|Date & Time
|Oct 04-Nov 03
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Fuji-Q Highland
|More Info
|Fuji-Q Highland is free to enter
Yaki Imo Festival Tokyo 2025
Yaki Imo Festival will offer 14 sweet potato shops with over 30 different menu items, including crepes, chips, smoothies, burgers and soups.
|Date & Time
|Oct 31-Nov 09・11:00-19:00・weekends and holidays: 10:00-19:00
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Nakano Shiki no Mori Park
|More Info
|only cashless payment will be accepted for meal tickets
Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills' 2025 Festive Menus
With the festive season drawing closer, Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills is celebrating the magic of the season with some special winter offerings.
|Date & Time
|Oct 1, 2025-Jan 31, 2026
|Price
|Varies
|Location
|Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills
Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills Launches 'The Nostalgic Soul of Tokyo Today'
Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills is launching its newest cultural stay package. “The Nostalgic Soul of Tokyo Today.
|Date & Time
|Sep 22, 2025-Mar 15, 2026
|Price
|Rates start from: ¥125,000 per room per night (excluding service charge and taxes)
|Location
|Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills
|More Info
|A minimim two-night stay is required
Tokyo Film and Gaming Events in November
Exit 8: Tokyo Metro Escape Room
Tokyo Metro is bringing the film everyone’s buzzing about to life — Exit 8 will be coming to train stations in Tokyo for a limited-time escape room event that blurs the line between underground transit and terror. From August 29 to November 3, players can step into the looping corridors of the movie’s world, scattered across real subway stations.
|Date & Time
|Aug 29-Nov 03
|Price
|¥3,300 (¥4,000 with 24-hour Metro pass)
|Location
|Tokyo Metro
Updated On October 31, 2025