Come November, Tokyo sheds its summer green and glows gold. Ginkgo trees — with their fan-shaped leaves and honeyed hue — turn the city into a living postcard. For locals, this annual transformation signals the start of winter. For visitors, it’s one of the most photogenic moments to see Tokyo.

Japan Ginkgo Forecast 2025

According to the Japan Meteorological Corporation’s second 2025 Autumn Foliage Forecast, released on October 2, this year’s ginkgo season in Tokyo is expected to peak from mid-November through early December. With crisp air and fewer crowds than the cherry blossom season in spring, it’s one of the best times to experience the city outdoors.

Here’s when — and where — to find the city’s most spectacular ginkgo-lined streets and parks in 2025.

Where To See Ginkgo Leaves in Tokyo

Meiji Jingu Gaien

Best time: Late November – Early December

Few sights say “Tokyo in autumn” quite like Meiji Jingu Gaien’s ginkgo avenue. 146 ginkgo trees stand in perfect symmetry along a 300-meter stretch from Aoyama-dori to the Meiji Memorial Picture Gallery, forming a tunnel of gold beneath Tokyo’s blue sky. The view is cinematic — literally, since it’s been featured in countless TV dramas and commercials.

Arrive early in the morning before the crowds, or stay until sunset when the trees glow amber under the light.

Marunouchi and Gyoko-dori

Best time: Mid–Late November

If there’s one place that captures the harmony between nature and modern Tokyo, it’s Gyoko-dori, the grand avenue linking Tokyo Station and the Imperial Palace. Ginkgo trees line the wide pedestrian path, their golden leaves shimmering against the sleek façades of Marunouchi’s skyscrapers. Afterward, stroll to Wadakura Fountain Park, where ginkgo reflections ripple in the pond — a perfect balance of city and stillness.

Showa Kinen Park

Best time: Mid–Late November

In Tachikawa, about 30 minutes from central Tokyo, Showa Kinen Park turns into a golden oasis each November. Two long ginkgo boulevards — the 200-meter Canal Avenue and Katarai no Icho Namiki — form the park’s glowing heart. During the park’s annual Autumn Night Walk, trees are softly illuminated, creating a dreamlike path of light and shadow. Bring a camera, a thermos of tea and stay till after dusk.

Hikarigaoka Park

Best time: Early November – Early December

Located in Nerima Ward, Hikarigaoka Park is one of Tokyo’s largest green spaces, home to sports facilities, walking trails and a botanical garden. It also has a 200-meter-long avenue lined with 40 large ginkgo trees, forming a glowing canopy that has become a symbol of the park. You can also stroll along the Kanto Friendship Trail from Hikarigaoka Station on the Oedo Line — another route lined with century-old ginkgo trees that were transplanted here from the old Tokyo Metropolitan Government Office.

The University of Tokyo (Hongo Campus)

Best time: Late November – Early December

At Japan’s most prestigious university, the walk from the main gate to Yasuda Auditorium is framed by towering ginkgo trees, which have become a symbol of the university itself — its official emblem is composed of a pair of ginkgo leaves. As the leaves fall, they form a golden carpet that crunches softly underfoot, transforming the university into one of Tokyo’s most unexpectedly romantic autumn spots.

Komazawa Olympic Park

Best time: Early November – Early December

Built for the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, this sprawling park is now one of Setagaya’s favorite outdoor hangouts. Come autumn, the Komazawa-dori ginkgo avenue turns into a tunnel of color, its golden trees arching over runners and families out for a weekend walk. Bring a snack, rent a bike and make a lazy loop through the park before settling on a bench under the trees.

