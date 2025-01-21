After unveiling the massive expansion of Fantasy Springs last year, the Tokyo Disney Resort is beginning 2025 with a bang thanks to limited-time events, food and attractions. This winter, pastel, sweet decorations starring Wreck-it-Ralph’s Vanellope are covering Disneyland and Duffy and his merry friends have a special menu at DisneySea. Check out the limited-time events, merchandise and food that shouldn’t be missed this winter.

What’s New at Tokyo Disneyland in 2025

A sugary winter has descended upon Tokyo Disneyland.

Disney Pal-Palooza Vanellope’s Sweet Pop World

Until March 16, Vanellope von Schweetz from the Walt Disney Animation Studios film Wreck-It Ralph brings her sweet world to Disneyland in Disney Pal-Palooza Vanellope’s Sweet Pop World. Get your hands on limited edition merchandise, including Minnie ears and cardigans in Vanellope’s trademark mint green, while also trying out various colorful food items across the park, including the Sweet Pop World set at the Plaza Pavilion Restaurant.

It’s a Sweetful Time!

Along with the special food items, merchandise and sweet decor throughout the park, guests also have the chance to see Vanellope and various Disney characters in a sweets-themed parade called “It’s a Sweetful Time!” The parade cars, characters and dancers are decked out in adorable pastel colors. Guests are encouraged to dance along.

It’s a Small World with Groot

Famous Marvel characters are taking over It’s a Small World until June 30. Groot is joined by fellow Marvel superheroes such as Black Panther, Thor and Ant Man. Alongside them are fan-favorite Disney characters. Try to spot all 15 of Groot’s appearances while enjoying the ride.

The park will also be selling Groot-themed merchandise and food items during the event. Find the Groot headband or Tipo Torta with Groot packaging at Village Pastry.

What’s New at Tokyo DisneySea in 2025

Hopping over from land to sea, Tokyo DisneySea has some exciting new installments, particularly for foodies and Duffy fans.

Duffy and Friends Wonderful Kitchen

The beloved Disney teddy bear Duffy and his adorable friends run rampant across DisneySea with the limited-time event Duffy and Friends Wonderful Kitchen. The event runs until March 31, and includes a restaurant overlay with exclusive Duffy-themed food items in eateries across the park.

Miguel’s El Dorado Cantina, Cape Cod Cook-Off and Dockside Diner will feature an extensive Duffy-inspired menu, including curry with rice featuring Duffy’s adorable face. Some of the dessert options, such as the vanilla mousse or strawberry sandwich, come with a souvenir mug or plate. Enjoy the delicious meals while delighting in the limited-time decorations, especially in Miguel’s El Dorado Cantina and its surrounding Lost River Delta area.

The event also features exclusive merchandise, with Duffy and his friends sporting outfits that go with with the culinary event. The Duffy pancake headband, fried egg shoulder bag and plushes are sure to be fan favorites of the season.

Meet LinaBell and CookieAnn

Along with the new food and merchandise drop, Tokyo DisneySea has arranged meet-and-greets with Duffy’s friends, LinaBell and CookieAnn. They can be spotted at the character greeting spot at Waterfront Park in the American Waterfront area. LinaBell will be greeting guests until February 24. CookieAnn will be stopping by to say hi from February 25 to March 31.

Oden at Liberty Landing Diner

After meeting your favorite Duffy cast members, why not grab a quintessentially Japanese bite with a Disney twist? At Liberty Landing Diner in the American Waterfront area, oden is available for purchase to enjoy while taking in the seafaring views of S.S. Columbia and the Journey to the Center of the Earth volcano. The oden dish features a photo-worthy egg, daikon and sweet potato gnocchi in the shape of Mickey Mouse. Enjoy a taste of Japan that can only be experienced at Disney.

The Un-Graduation Certificate

Graduation season is arriving in Japan, but most of us aren’t ready to graduate from Disney. Until March 16, if you answer a couple of questions online about what you love about Disney, you can receive an “un-graduation certificate” that you can share with friends. Furthermore, if you are a student and pay a visit to one of the parks, you can show a staff member your student ID to receive an “un-graduation certificate” sticker. Happy un-graduation.

Related Posts