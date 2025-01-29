Starting on February 17, 2025, Shinjuku Washington Hotel will be offering a limited-time “Donbei Room Accommodation Plan.” It includes the world’s first Donbei concept room, a specially designed superior twin room decorated with green wallpaper featuring all 10 types of packaging from the Donbei series. If that wasn’t enough, there’s also the beds, which are designed to look like udon noodles. On top of the beds are cushions shaped like the fried tofu and kamaboko that you find in Donbei’s instant noodle bowls. For those fortunate enough to stay in the room, it will feel like you are sleeping in the world of Donbei.

Special Donbei Souvenirs Included

In the morning, guests can enjoy Donbei products at the Washington Hotel Group’s breakfast buffet. There is a choice of two eateries: Grill & Dining Manhattan Table or Teppanyaki Fujita. Both serve breakfast until 10:30 a.m., with the final entry at 10 a.m. Additionally, as a special bonus, guests can pick up a set of Nissin Donbei souvenirs. This includes four dishes from the series, namely kitsune udon, tempura soba, oni kakiage udon and kamo dashi soba. There’s also a fluffy fried tofu pouch, which isn’t for sale, and has been very well received on Donbei’s social media sites.

The special plan, a collaboration between Shinjuku Washington Hotel and Nissin Food Products Co., Ltd., will run until March 15. The hotel started taking reservations on Monday, January 27. It’s an exciting opportunity for fans of the popular bowl-shaped instant noodles series, that began in 1976 with Nissin’s Donbei Kitsune Udon. Nissin was founded 28 years earlier in Izumiotsu, Osaka, by Momofuku Ando, the man credited as the inventor of instant noodles. In 2021, the company announced that worldwide sales of it cup noodles had surpassed 50 billion units.

Related Posts