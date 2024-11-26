In a city celebrated for seamlessly blending tradition and modernity, Tokyo has reached a new pinnacle with the opening of Asakusa Kokusai Street, which is now the country’s longest shopping street. Stretching an impressive 3 kilometers from Minowa Station to Kuramae Station, this expansive shopping avenue takes roughly 50 minutes to stroll end-to-end and surpasses Osaka’s famed Tenjinbashisuji Shopping Street, which previously held the record.

A New Champion: Asakusa Kokusai Street Takes the Crown

The avenue is split into eight distinct sections, each managed by an individual shopping street association. From the lively arcades near Tawaramachi Station packed with upscale eateries, live music venues and specialty shops to the nostalgic retro vibes of Nishi Asakusa, home to historic inns, cozy hidden bars and vintage-style restaurants, there is a lot of variation.

From Asakusa to Kuramae: A Stroll Through Tokyo’s Old Town Charm

The area was previously home to the Asakusa International Theater, also known as Asakusa Kokusai Gekijo, which also inspired the street’s name. The theater once stood as a beacon of entertainment, drawing crowds with its performances, including those by the renowned Shochiku Kagekidan theater troupe.

While the theater no longer exists, its legacy continues through the modern Asakusa View Hotel, now a landmark at the site. The area’s transformation gained momentum in 2005 with the opening of the Tsukuba Express Line, which connects directly to the hotel.

At the southern end lies Kuramae, a district gaining popularity for its fusion of tradition and modernity. Once a hub for artisans during the Meiji era, it is now home to creative studios, young entrepreneurs and cultural businesses, making it a vibrant destination where history meets innovation.

Things To Do and How To Get There

Asakusa Kokusai Street offers an eclectic mix of experiences, making it a perfect addition to your visit to the nearby Sensoji Temple and its iconic Kaminarimon Gate. Indulge in culinary delights, from traditional Japanese dishes like sukiyaki hot pot at Asakusa Imahan to street food stalls offering freshly made taiyaki and yakitori skewers.

The street is also a treasure trove for shoppers, with stores selling everything from artisanal crafts and handmade souvenirs to high-quality taiko drums at Miyamoto Unosuke Shoten.

You can easily access Asakusa Kokusai Street via its eastern entrance near Tawaramachi Station on the Ginza Line, or through any of the A or B exits at Asakusa Station on the Tsukuba Express Line. For a more detailed guide to the attractions along this expansive shopping street, you can also refer to this map (available in Japanese).