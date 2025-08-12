Looking for an anime event to nerd out at? We’ve got you covered for the month of August. Take a look at all of the exciting anime-themed pop-up shops, cafes and art exhibitions in our list below.

One Piece Mugiwara Store Shinjuku Pop Up The largest official One Piece merchandise store is opening inside the Shinjuku Keio department store for a limited time only. Date & Time Aug 09-21・10:00-20:00・Closes at 17:00 on the last day Price Free Location Keio Department Store Shinjuku More Details

Demon Slayer x Raku Spa Collaboration Raku Spa, the bathhouse and spa chain, will be collaborating with the anime Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) featuring character merchandise, decor, food, drinks and even character-inspired baths. Date & Time Aug 18-Sep 09 Price admission for Raku Spa 1010 Kanda location: ¥2020 on weekdays (¥2340 on weekends and holidays) +¥1100 for standard collab bundle or +¥2200 for premium collab bundle Location Raku Spa 1010 Kanda More Details

Naruto Shippuden Shinobi Scout Caravan Naruto Shippuden fans and prospective shinobi, here's your opportunity to train your ninja skills. The Naruto Shippuden Shinobi Scout Caravan at Shibuya Cast is an immersive pop-up anime event with attractions, photo spots and exclusive merchandise. Date & Time Jun 26-Aug 04・12:00-19:00・Last entry is at 18:00, The venue will open from 13:00 starting on July 11 Price Prices vary by course Location Shibuya Cast More Details

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- Exhibition A special exhibition of the latest work in the Gundam series, Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuuX (Siege Ax) -Beginning-, is currently being held. Date & Time May 24-Aug 11・11:00-19:00 Price Free Location Anime Tokyo Station More Details

Operation Gundam R with WHG Hotels The “Operation Gundam R with WHG Hotels” initiative features a massive Gunpla giveaway and the opening of special Gundam themed hotel rooms. Date & Time Jul 15-Aug 31 Price The rooms are priced at ¥45,000 Location Hotel Gracery Tamachi More Info Includes breakfast for up to two people More Details

My Hero Academia Original Art Exhibition The globally acclaimed manga series My Hero Academia is being honored with a special exhibition in Tokyo, celebrating creator Kohei Horikoshi's artistic journey and the series' conclusion after a remarkable 10-year run. This exhibition offers fans a rare opportunity to experience the evolution of one of Japan's most successful modern manga series up close. Date & Time Jun 21-Aug 31・10:00-20:00 Price ¥2200 Location CREATIVE MUSEUM TOKYO More Info Discounts for students More Details

Leiji Matsumoto Manga Exhibition The "Leiji Matsumoto Exhibition: A Journey of Creation" exhibit at Tokyo City View showcases more than 300 original drawings, including Matsumoto's early works and never-before-seen content from "Galaxy Express 999" and "Space Pirate Captain Harlock." Date & Time Jun 20-Sep 07・10:00-20:00 Price Location Tokyo City View More Details