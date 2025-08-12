Looking for an anime event to nerd out at? We’ve got you covered for the month of August. Take a look at all of the exciting anime-themed pop-up shops, cafes and art exhibitions in our list below.

Tokyo Anime and Manga Events in August

One Piece Mugiwara Store Shinjuku Pop Up

The largest official One Piece merchandise store is opening inside the Shinjuku Keio department store for a limited time only.

Date & Time Aug 09-21・10:00-20:00・Closes at 17:00 on the last day
Price Free
Location Keio Department Store Shinjuku

Demon Slayer x Raku Spa Collaboration

Raku Spa, the bathhouse and spa chain, will be collaborating with the anime Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) featuring character merchandise, decor, food, drinks and even character-inspired baths.

Date & Time Aug 18-Sep 09
Price admission for Raku Spa 1010 Kanda location: ¥2020 on weekdays (¥2340 on weekends and holidays) +¥1100 for standard collab bundle or +¥2200 for premium collab bundle
Location Raku Spa 1010 Kanda

Naruto Shippuden Shinobi Scout Caravan

Naruto Shippuden fans and prospective shinobi, here's your opportunity to train your ninja skills. The Naruto Shippuden Shinobi Scout Caravan at Shibuya Cast is an immersive pop-up anime event with attractions, photo spots and exclusive merchandise. 

Date & Time Jun 26-Aug 04・12:00-19:00・Last entry is at 18:00, The venue will open from 13:00 starting on July 11
Price Prices vary by course
Location Shibuya Cast
Mobile Suit Gundam

© Sotsu, Sunrise

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- Exhibition

A special exhibition of the latest work in the Gundam series, Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuuX (Siege Ax) -Beginning-, is currently being held.

Date & Time May 24-Aug 11・11:00-19:00
Price Free
Location Anime Tokyo Station

Operation Gundam R with WHG Hotels

The “Operation Gundam R with WHG Hotels” initiative features a massive Gunpla giveaway and the opening of special Gundam themed hotel rooms.

Date & Time Jul 15-Aug 31
Price The rooms are priced at ¥45,000
Location Hotel Gracery Tamachi
More Info Includes breakfast for up to two people

my hero academia art exhibit

My Hero Academia Original Art Exhibition

The globally acclaimed manga series My Hero Academia is being honored with a special exhibition in Tokyo, celebrating creator Kohei Horikoshi's artistic journey and the series' conclusion after a remarkable 10-year run. This exhibition offers fans a rare opportunity to experience the evolution of one of Japan's most successful modern manga series up close.

Date & Time Jun 21-Aug 31・10:00-20:00
Price ¥2200
Location CREATIVE MUSEUM TOKYO
More Info Discounts for students
Leiji Matsumoto Manga Exhibition

The "Leiji Matsumoto Exhibition: A Journey of Creation" exhibit at Tokyo City View showcases more than 300 original drawings, including Matsumoto's early works and never-before-seen content from "Galaxy Express 999" and "Space Pirate Captain Harlock."

Date & Time Jun 20-Sep 07・10:00-20:00
Location Tokyo City View

Ghibli 3D Sculpture Exhibition

In 2003, Tokyo was blessed with the Ghilbli 3D sculpture exhibition. Now, 22 years later, it is back and bigger than ever. Dive into the worlds of My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away and Pom Poko with full-scale sculptures from the films. You can even see the Savoia S-21 flying boat from Porco Rosso.

Date & Time May 27-Sep 23・09:30-20:00・Last Entry at 19:00
Price ¥1,900
Location Warehouse TERRADA B&C HALL

