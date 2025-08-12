Looking for an anime event to nerd out at? We’ve got you covered for the month of August. Take a look at all of the exciting anime-themed pop-up shops, cafes and art exhibitions in our list below.
Tokyo Anime and Manga Events in August
One Piece Mugiwara Store Shinjuku Pop Up
The largest official One Piece merchandise store is opening inside the Shinjuku Keio department store for a limited time only.
|Date & Time
|Aug 09-21・10:00-20:00・Closes at 17:00 on the last day
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Keio Department Store Shinjuku
Demon Slayer x Raku Spa Collaboration
Raku Spa, the bathhouse and spa chain, will be collaborating with the anime Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) featuring character merchandise, decor, food, drinks and even character-inspired baths.
|Date & Time
|Aug 18-Sep 09
|Price
|admission for Raku Spa 1010 Kanda location: ¥2020 on weekdays (¥2340 on weekends and holidays) +¥1100 for standard collab bundle or +¥2200 for premium collab bundle
|Location
|Raku Spa 1010 Kanda
Naruto Shippuden Shinobi Scout Caravan
Naruto Shippuden fans and prospective shinobi, here's your opportunity to train your ninja skills. The Naruto Shippuden Shinobi Scout Caravan at Shibuya Cast is an immersive pop-up anime event with attractions, photo spots and exclusive merchandise.
|Date & Time
|Jun 26-Aug 04・12:00-19:00・Last entry is at 18:00, The venue will open from 13:00 starting on July 11
|Price
|Prices vary by course
|Location
|Shibuya Cast
Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- Exhibition
A special exhibition of the latest work in the Gundam series, Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuuX (Siege Ax) -Beginning-, is currently being held.
|Date & Time
|May 24-Aug 11・11:00-19:00
|Price
|Free
|Location
|Anime Tokyo Station
Operation Gundam R with WHG Hotels
The “Operation Gundam R with WHG Hotels” initiative features a massive Gunpla giveaway and the opening of special Gundam themed hotel rooms.
|Date & Time
|Jul 15-Aug 31
|Price
|The rooms are priced at ¥45,000
|Location
|Hotel Gracery Tamachi
|More Info
|Includes breakfast for up to two people
My Hero Academia Original Art Exhibition
The globally acclaimed manga series My Hero Academia is being honored with a special exhibition in Tokyo, celebrating creator Kohei Horikoshi's artistic journey and the series' conclusion after a remarkable 10-year run. This exhibition offers fans a rare opportunity to experience the evolution of one of Japan's most successful modern manga series up close.
|Date & Time
|Jun 21-Aug 31・10:00-20:00
|Price
|¥2200
|Location
|CREATIVE MUSEUM TOKYO
|More Info
|Discounts for students
Leiji Matsumoto Manga Exhibition
The "Leiji Matsumoto Exhibition: A Journey of Creation" exhibit at Tokyo City View showcases more than 300 original drawings, including Matsumoto's early works and never-before-seen content from "Galaxy Express 999" and "Space Pirate Captain Harlock."
|Date & Time
|Jun 20-Sep 07・10:00-20:00
|Price
|Location
|Tokyo City View
Ghibli 3D Sculpture Exhibition
In 2003, Tokyo was blessed with the Ghilbli 3D sculpture exhibition. Now, 22 years later, it is back and bigger than ever. Dive into the worlds of My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away and Pom Poko with full-scale sculptures from the films. You can even see the Savoia S-21 flying boat from Porco Rosso.
|Date & Time
|May 27-Sep 23・09:30-20:00・Last Entry at 19:00
|Price
|¥1,900
|Location
|Warehouse TERRADA B&C HALL