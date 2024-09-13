Navigating the labyrinth that is medical care is daunting, especially when it comes to sexual health. In Tokyo, where syphilis cases are rising at an alarming rate, overcoming taboos on discussing sexual health and STDs is not just important but imperative. For both residents of Japan and visitors to this country, knowing how to access STD testing services is essential.

This guide ventures deep into Tokyo’s healthcare landscape, introducing public health centers that offer straightforward and free testing services and private clinics that, while pricier, provide detailed testing and treatments. Whether you choose public or private care, you’ll find confidential and comprehensive STD testing, ensuring that anyone can navigate their health needs with dignity and confidence.

Public Health Centers

Tokyo Metropolitan Testing and Counseling Office (Shinjuku East Exit)

Location: 2F SIL Shinjuku Building, 2-46-3 Kabukicho, Shinjuku ward

Available tests: Regular tests for HIV and syphilis

Language: English available

Booking: Appointments can be made by phone or via the Tokyo Metropolitan HIV Testing Reservation Center up to two weeks in advance

Tel: 050-3801-5309

Hours: Monday–Friday 3:00 p.m.–8:00 p.m.; Saturdays and Sundays 1:00 p.m.–5:00 p.m.; closed over the New Year holiday period and on national holidays

Cost: Free

Website: https://tokyo-kensa.metro.tokyo.lg.jp

Tokyo Metropolitan Testing and Counseling Office (Tama Area)

Location: 2F Tokyo Metropolitan Government Tachikawa Welfare and Public Health Building, 2-21-19 Shibasaki-cho, Tachikawa city

Available tests: Same-day tests for HIV and syphilis

Language: English available

Booking: Appointments can be made by phone or via the Tokyo Metropolitan HIV Testing Reservation Center up to two weeks in advance; updates on reservation availability are regularly posted on X (formerly Twitter) at @tamachiikikensa

Tel: 050-3801-5309

Hours: Saturdays and Sundays 9:50 a.m.–11:00 a.m.; closed over the New Year holiday period and on national holidays

Cost: Free

Website: https://tokyo-kensa.metro.tokyo.lg.jp

Private Clinics

Private Care Clinic Tokyo

Location: 3F Kagaya Building, 7-10-7 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku ward

Available tests: Chlamydia (genital, throat), gonorrhea (genital, throat), HIV, syphilis, hepatitis B, herpes, genital warts, etc.

Language: English website and service available

Booking: No appointment necessary, walk-ins welcome

Cost: ¥3,850–¥19,800 (testing); ¥3,300–¥23,100 (treatment)

Website: https://pcct.jp/en/

Ginza Hikari Clinic

Location: 7F Ginza 2112 Building, 2-11-2 Ginza, Chuo ward

Available tests: Chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis, HIV, etc., via genital tests, throat tests and blood tests

Language: English website and service available

Booking: Appointment via Japan Healthcare Info required

Cost: Consultation fee applies; fees for tests and treatments vary (e.g., ¥880 for a TP screening test for syphilis, ¥5,500 for an RPR screening test for syphilis); insurance is not accepted

Website: https://www.ginza-hikari.jp/english_page/

Shirakaba Clinic

Location: 2F B-Step Building, 8-28 Sumiyoshi-cho, Shinjuku ward

Available tests: Same-day tests for HIV, syphilis and hepatitis B; confidential STD counseling and testing; mental health care and counseling

Language: English website available

Booking: Appointment required

Cost: Consultation fee applies; fees for tests and treatments vary (e.g., ¥3,850 for HIV, syphilis and hepatitis B, though other fees may apply); insurance cannot be used for tests performed in the absence of symptoms

Website: http://shirakaba-clinic.jp/english.html

Additional Resources and What To Know

Costs

If you show symptoms of STDs, Japanese health insurance may cover the costs of testing. For symptom-free individuals, expect to pay out of pocket for each test plus the consultation fee. This can add up to a few thousand yen per test. Rapid HIV tests are also available but are not covered by insurance and cost over ¥5,000.

Results

Typically, results are ready within one week. It’s unusual in Japan to receive medical results via email or phone; patients usually need to return to the clinic to discuss results directly with the doctor.

Additional Resources

Japan Healthcare Info offers a home testing kit for STDs, which includes English instructions. The kit allows you to collect samples at home and mail them to a lab, with results emailed to you a week later. Blood tests for HIV, syphilis, hepatitis B and C; urine and smear tests for chlamydia, trichomoniasis and gonorrhea; and smear tests for candida, etc., are available. This service is available only within Japan and is recommended for those without symptoms. If symptoms are present, it’s advised to consult a doctor directly.

Whether you choose to use the free services provided by public health centers or opt for the more comprehensive care at private clinics, you’ll find that Tokyo offers a range of facilities that prioritize confidentiality, respect and thorough medical attention. By making informed choices and utilizing these accessible testing options, you can take steps toward maintaining your health on your terms.

For more information on services and booking details, please visit the provided links for each facility’s website. Here’s to your health, safety and peace of mind while living in or visiting Tokyo.

Related Posts