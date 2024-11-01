A Uniqlo store manager in Tokyo has been arrested, accused of secretly filming women — including a minor — in fitting rooms at the Atré Vie Otsuka store in Tokyo’s Toshima ward.

List of Contents: Police Uncovered Videos Taken in Changing Rooms and Trains Growing Privacy Concerns in Retail Related Posts

Police Uncovered Videos Taken in Changing Rooms and Trains

According to reports from the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, Kohei Takahashi, 35, allegedly used his smartphone to secretly record female customers in fitting rooms over several weeks from late July to mid-August. The footage includes videos of nine women, one of whom was a minor.

Upon investigation, police discovered more than 40 videos — all of which are around two to three seconds long — which were reportedly taken by sliding the device under fitting room doors and curtains. According to the police, this activity has been going on since June. Some other secret upskirt videos of a high school student taken on the Yamanote Line were also discovered on his phone.

The manager has admitted to the charges. “I could not resist the urge to look at women’s underwear,” the police quoted him as saying. It raises concerns about consumer privacy, leading to calls for tighter oversight and greater protection within retail spaces to prevent breaches of personal privacy and safety.

Growing Privacy Concerns in Retail

Fast Retailing Co., Uniqlo’s parent company, expressed deep regret and pledged stronger customer privacy measures. Vowing to work closely with authorities, the company announced plans for improved staff training and tighter privacy protocols.

“We take seriously the fact that our stores should be spaces to enjoy shopping with peace of mind, and acknowledge that this incident is a violation of customer trust. After confirming the facts, we will take necessary measures as a company, such as reviewing store facilities including security cameras and conducting thorough employee education,” read the company’s statement.

Related Posts