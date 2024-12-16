An unexploded American bomb weighing around 250 kilograms was detonated and removed from a building demolition site in central Nagoya on Sunday morning. The Japan Self-Defense Forces (SDF) began removing the fuses from the bomb at approximately 10 a.m. While the operation was being carried out, a 300-meter radius security zone was set up. The city called for the evacuation of approximately 2,400 households, made up of more than 3,700 residents. The Higashiyama Subway Line between Sakae and Ikeshita stations and the Sakuradori Line between Taikodori and Imaike stations were both suspended. City buses were also detoured to avoid the area.

Bomb Discovery in Nagoya

The bomb was discovered by a construction worker on October 17, 2024, in Nagoya’s bustling Higashi district. “I was digging with heavy machinery when I found a rusty, cylindrical object about three meters underground,” he said. “When I lifted it, it looked like a bomb. I’ve never experienced anything like this before.” During its removal, evacuation centers were set up at Aichi University Kurumamichi Campus, Aoi Community Center and the Higashi Sakura Kaikan Gallery. More than 80 people went to the shelter sites. By midday, two fuses of the unexploded bomb were removed by the SDF. The subway services resumed at around 12:30 p.m and residents were given the green light to return to the area.

Miyazaki Airport Explosion

It’s believed that hundreds of tons of unexploded bombs from the war remain buried throughout Japan. In October, a bomb detonated at Miyazaki Airport. The blast left a crater with a diameter of 7 meters and a depth of 1 meter in a taxiway and led to the cancellation of more than 80 flights. No injuries were reported and no aircraft were nearby at the time. Built in 1943 as an Imperial Japan Navy base, the airport was a setting for kamikaze units, starting in February 1943. An unexploded bomb from World War II was also discovered at Naha Airport in Okinawa a day after the explosion in Miyazaki.

Related Posts