In this week’s news roundup, we report on Shin Ohashi and his triumph at the Asian Games. Typhoon Dujan batters Japan. Prime Minister Takaichi meets with various world leaders, including Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. And One OK Rock frontman Taka explains his Ed Sheeran message.

Shin Ohashi’s Golden Week

Japanese teenage swimming star Shin Ohashi has already won two individual gold medals at the Asian Games and is aiming for a third on Friday. On Monday, the 17-year-old shared the gold medal in the men’s 100m breaststroke in a dead heat with China’s Dong Zhiha. Both clocked a time of 58.64 seconds.

Three days later, Ohashi broke the 200m breaststroke world record, despite contracting Covid-19 in the build-up. “With the Covid, it made me feel uneasy mentally,” he said. “But on the other hand it meant I was forced to rest my body properly for a while. I think that was a good thing.” He features in the 50m breaststroke today.

Nagoya Games Hit by Early Mishaps

The opening ceremony of the 20th Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya was held at the Paloma Mizuho Stadium on Saturday. It was a glitzy festival blending traditional Japanese culture with advanced technology. The games themselves, though, have encountered a series of problems, including playing the wrong national anthem and transportation delays for athletes.

The organizing committee of the games apologized after the North Korean anthem was played instead of the South Korean one ahead of Korea’s hockey game against Bangladesh at Gifu Prefectural Green Stadium. The match organizers then played Bangladesh’s anthem before playing the South Korean anthem later. South Korea won the match 5-0.

Typhoon Dujan Batters Japan

Typhoon Dujan, the season’s 25th typhoon, struck Japan during the country’s five-day Silver Week holiday. It triggered deadly landslides and severe flooding. As of Thursday, local authorities confirmed 12 fatalities and at least three people remain missing. Nearly 2 million residents received evacuation warnings at the height of the storm.

Over 45,000 households lost power, and hundreds of flights and train services were suspended, stranding thousands of holiday travelers. Major public events, including the famous Tokyo Game Show, were forced to cut their programs short. On Tuesday, the typhoon was downgraded to an extratropical cyclone.

Trump and Takaichi Talk China, Tech and Security

US President Donald Trump met with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at the UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday. During their meeting, which lasted more than 30 minutes, the pair discussed several topics, including tech cooperation, economic security and the situation in the Indo-Pacific region involving China and North Korea.

“The industry in Japan is doing very well,” said Trump. “The country is doing very well. Very big improvement, and it’s an honor to be with her. She’s a friend of mine. We got to know each other very well over the last period of time, and she’s going to be a great prime minister.”

Takaichi Tells Zelenskyy: ‘Japan Stands With Ukraine’

In addition to her meeting with Trump, Takaichi also sat down for her first summit with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Japanese prime minister vowed to continue Japan’s support, stating: “Japan stands with Ukraine. This policy won’t change.” She added, “We will continue to work with the international community to support Ukraine and maintain sanctions against Russia.”

On X, Zelenskyy said he thanked Takaichi for Japan’s strong support throughout the years of Russia’s war. He added that “It was also very important to hear that this assistance will continue.” He said they discussed areas where they can help each other, highlighting vital energy packages and the future reconstruction role of Japanese businesses.

Taka Explains His Ed Sheeran Message

One OK Rock frontman Taka has clarified a message of support he sent to Ed Sheeran after the British singer removed Macklemore from his tour amid the rapper’s support for Palestine and criticism of Israel’s actions in Gaza. Taka called Sheeran’s decision courageous, but the comment drew criticism from some fans, prompting him to explain what he meant.

In his clarification, Taka said his comment was intended to express his respect for Sheeran as a fellow artist and friend, rather than take a position on the controversy surrounding Macklemore or Gaza. “If I caused misunderstanding, I’m sorry. I couldn’t stay silent seeing a friend in that situation,” he wrote.

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