Executives at Shikoku Bank have taken a startling vow to “commit suicide” if found guilty of financial misconduct. The bold declaration, signed by 23 senior officials, including the president, was published on the bank’s website. The message is clear: uphold the bank’s ethical principles, or pay with your life.

average us bank: we regret overcharging customers, we are hiring additional staff to investigate and we should have it settled by 2027 average japanese bank: pic.twitter.com/hHkiKHdxZb

— Cluseau Investments (@blondesnmoney) November 24, 2024

Taking Their Commitment to the Grave

A screenshot of the pledge, shared by a popular account on X, swiftly attracted international attention. The document stated: “Anyone employed by this bank who has stolen money or caused others to steal from the bank will pay for it with his or her own property and then commit suicide,” and was signed by executives of the bank.

Some X users drew comparisons to the leniency of American banking scandals, and remarked, “Now it’s clear why they all have so much cash on their balance sheets.” Others saw echoes of wartime Japan, with one comment likening the pledge to “WWII vibes.” While many view the practice as an archaic relic, others find a certain perverse admiration in its unwavering commitment to integrity. “How delightfully medieval. The world needs more of this attitude,” opined one user.

The origins of this blood-stained tradition trace back to the Thirty-seventh National Bank, Shikoku Bank’s predecessor, which mandated that employees sign similar blood oaths as part of their commitment to uphold the bank’s ethical standards. This practice, deeply embedded in Japan’s culture of honor, reflects the country’s historical reverence for personal integrity and the extreme measures to preserve it. In earlier times, failure or dishonor was not simply a matter of professional disgrace; it was a matter of life and death.

At the core of this vow lies the shadow of seppuku — the ritual suicide historically performed by samurai to restore personal and familial honor after failure, disgrace or betrayal. The samurai believed that death was the only way to redeem themselves and preserve their reputation, a principle that permeated much of Japan’s historical ethos.

To many, the pledge might seem extreme, but with growing cynicism around corporate ethics today and public trust in institutions at an all-time low, it’s a way of saying: this is what we will do to prove we’re serious about ethics. Whether this proves to be a bold stand or an elaborate PR stunt, however, remains to be seen.

Related Posts