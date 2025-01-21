On Monday, Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States and immediately revoked 78 of Joe Biden’s executive actions and withdrew the US from the Paris climate accord.

“The golden age of America begins right now,” he said during his inauguration speech. “From this day forward, our country will flourish and be respected again all over the world. We will be the envy of every nation. And we will not allow ourselves to be taken advantage of any longer.”

Leaders from around the globe were quick to send congratulatory messages to the new president, including Japan’s Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba.

“Warmest congratulations to @realDonaldTrump on your inauguration as President of the United States of America,” he wrote on his X account. “I look forward to collaborating with you to reinforce the enduring Japan-US partnership and jointly pursue our shared goal of a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

Ishiba Hopes To Meet Trump Soon

He later told reporters he hopes to meet Trump soon. “I want to have serious discussions with him to build trust, exploring how our bilateral relations based on our respective national interests will contribute to the world’s peace and economy,” said Ishiba.

Ishiba intended to hold an in-person meeting with Trump on his way back to Tokyo from South America in November. The plan, though, was shelved. According to government sources, a summit meeting is being prepared for the first half of February in the States.

Ishiba Needs To Adopt a ‘Japan First’ Mentality Says Former Trump Aide

Ado Machida, a former director of policy implementation in Donald Trump’s first presidential transition team, has warned Ishiba not to “kowtow” to the new president. He believes that Trump expects the prime minister to be “Japan first,” just like his American counterpart pursues “America first.”

Machida added, “You want someone who’s going to be strong and who’s going to tell him the truth and who’s going to give him objective truths.”

Takeshi Iwaya’s Attendance and Elon Musk’s Controversial Hand Gestur

In attendance at the inauguration ceremony on Monday was Takeshi Iwaya, the first Japanese Foreign Minister to be invited to the event. “I think this shows the Trump administration places importance on Japan-US relations,” he said.

Iwaya also spoke to tech billionaire Elon Musk prior to the ceremony. Musk stirred controversy at the event with a hand gesture that many have likened to a Nazi salute. He then repeated the salute to those sitting behind him.

