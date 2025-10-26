This week’s news roundup is dominated by sports and politics. Yoshinobu Yamamoto shines as the Dodgers level the World Series with the Toronto Blue Jays. Hoshoryu wins the Grand Sumo tournament in London. Sanae Takaichi becomes Japan’s first ever female prime minister. Economic Security Minister Kimi Onoda vows to promote a society of “well-ordered and harmonious coexistence with foreign nationals.” And Mount Fuji sees its first snowfall of 2025.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto Shines as the Dodgers Level the World Series

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 5-1 on Saturday night to tie the World Series 1-1. Yoshinobu Yamamoto was the star of the show as he produced a pitching masterclass. The Japanese ace pitched a four-hit complete game. He also went the distance in his previous start for the Dodgers. “He said before the Series, ‘Losing is not an option,'” manager Dave Roberts told reporters. “And he had that look tonight.”

In the opening game, Shohei Ohtani hit his sixth home run of the postseason and the first World Series homer of his career in the Dodgers’ 11-4 defeat to the Blue Jays. The two-way superstar spurned the chance to sign with the Canadian side two years ago and the fans didn’t let him forget as they chanted, “We don’t need you!” A week earlier, Ohtani produced one of the greatest performances of all time, with six scoreless innings, ten strikeouts and three home runs.

Hoshoryu Wins Grand Sumo Tournament in London

Hoshoryu received a giant soy sauce bottle and a Hello Kitty teddy bear on Sunday after defeating fellow yokozuna Onosato in the deciding bout at the Grand Sumo Tournament in London’s Royal Albert Hall. Going into the final day, rank-and-file wrestler Tobizaru shared the lead with the two grand champions. Following his defeat to komusubi Takayasu, Hoshoryu and Onosato battled it out for the top prize. The Mongolian then overpowered his Japanese opponent to finish with a 5-0 record.

“I had such a great time in London. If I get the opportunity to come again I will,” Hoshoryu told the BBC. During his time in the city, he posed for a commemorative shot with Onosato while crossing Westminster Bridge, recreating a photo of legendary figures Akebono and Wakahanada in 1991, the last time a sumo event was hosted in London. It was a huge success back then, and the latest edition proved just as popular.

Sanae Takaichi Becomes Japan’s First Female Prime Minister

Sanae Takaichi was elected as Japan’s first ever female prime minister on Tuesday. She received 237 votes in the Lower House and 125 votes in the Upper House, which was enough to secure a simple majority in both houses. Her victory came after the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Nippon Ishin (the Japan Innovation Party) agreed to form a coalition the previous evening. According to Reuters, Ishin agreed to the coalition after the LDP backed several of its policies.

In her leadership campaign, Takaichi promised to boost the number of women in the cabinet to levels comparable with nations such as Iceland, where six of the11 members are women, and Finland, where women occupy 11 of 19 cabinet posts. However, the first cabinet of Japan’s new prime minister includes just two women: Kimi Onoda as economic security minister and Satsuki Katayama, who becomes the first female to hold the post of finance minister.

Onoda To Impose ‘Strict Measures Against Misbehaving Foreigners’

Onoda has also been assigned to promote a society of “well-ordered and harmonious coexistence with foreign nationals.” She has not, however, been appointed to lead a ministry for mass deportations, which has been falsely claimed on social media. As Newsweek pointed out, neither the prime minister nor her cabinet has made statements pointing to a plan to deport foreigners en masse. There was also no mention of it at Onoda’s press conference on Wednesday.

“Crimes and disruptive behavior by some foreign nationals, as well as inappropriate use of public systems, are causing anxiety and a sense of unfairness among Japanese citizens,” she said. “I want to work in close coordination with relevant agencies and advance comprehensive discussions as a unified government on various issues, including strict measures against those who do not follow the rules and the revision of systems and policies that are currently inadequate for the present circumstances.”

Mount Fuji Sees First Snowfall of 2025

It’s finally that time of year: Mount Fuji’s iconic silhouette has officially been crowned in white. The Kofu Local Meteorological Observatory announced on October 23 that it observed the season’s first snowcap on Japan’s highest peak. While it arrived 21 days later than the average year, the pristine white dusting was still a welcome sight, arriving 15 days earlier than last year, which was the longest the active volcano had been snowless since records began in 1894.

An official from the observatory visually confirmed the snow covering at around 6 a.m. on Thursday. The city of Fujiyoshida in Yamanashi Prefecture, located at the foot of the mountain, also made its own declaration of the first snow of the season on the same day. In the nearby village of Yamanakako, tourists enjoyed taking photographs of the wintry sight. The announcement was met with relief, following last year’s historically late first snowcap on November 7.

Related Posts