A barrage of military scandals involving financial corruption, the mishandling of state secrets and workplace harassment have recently come to light, prompting Japan’s Ministry of Defense (MOD) to announce disciplinary action against 218 personnel on July 12. This includes 11 dismissals and 83 suspensions.

The Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSDF) saw the highest number of personnel disciplined, with 181 involved in various infractions. Vice Admiral Ryo Sakai will resign on July 19 to take responsibility.

The MOD and SDF now both look set for an overhaul to help restore public trust.

A Detailed Breakdown of the Misconduct Charges

The disciplinary actions target four main areas of misconduct:

Classified Information Leaks: A total of 115 personnel were involved, with 26 receiving severe disciplinary action. There were 58 confirmed incidents of improper handling of classified information, predominantly within the MSDF vessel units. While no external leakage was detected, the sheer number of violations underscores a critical lapse in security protocols and internal oversight.

Fraudulent Receipt of Diving Allowances: The total amount reached ￥43 million with 74 personnel being implicated and 65 receiving disciplinary action. This fraud involved personnel falsifying records of diving training and missions to exploit the compensation system, which is based on diving depth and duration. Some individuals claimed over 1,500 hours of fictitious diving time to receive undue payments.

Unauthorized Dining Within Bases: The total consumption amounted to ￥1.6 million, with 22 personnel being disciplined for unauthorized dining within bases. The most brazen case involved an individual consuming 4,921 meals worth about ￥300,000. Disciplinary measures for these infractions included dismissals, suspensions and pay cuts.

Workplace Harassment: Senior officials within the MOD and SDF were found to have engaged in abusive behavior, marking the first-ever formal recognition of workplace harassment by senior defense bureaucrats. Three high-ranking defense secretaries faced disciplinary action, including suspensions and pay cuts, for their behavior. Vice Admiral Sakai faced a salary reduction. Deputy Minister Kazuo Masuda returned 10% of his salary for three months. And Chief of Staff Yoshihide Yoshida received a warning.

Minister of Defense Minoru Kihara, in a public apology, acknowledged the gravity of the situation, stating, “These problems have betrayed the public trust and are unacceptable.” Kihara has committed to returning one month’s salary as a gesture of accountability.

Submarine Slush Fund Scandal

In another recent scandal, the MSDF was implicated in creating a slush fund for its officers with submarine contractor Kawasaki Heavy Industries.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, responsible for constructing and maintaining parts of the MSDF submarine fleet, reportedly manipulated subcontractors to fabricate false transactions. These false transactions enabled the creation of secret funds, which were funneled into accounts controlled by subcontractors. Instead of being used for legitimate purposes, these funds were allegedly used to purchase personal items and to cover entertainment expenses for MSDF officers, including lavish meals and outings.

The scandal came to light earlier this month following an investigation by the Osaka Regional Taxation Bureau, which revealed that the Kobe Shipyard’s maintenance division had been directing subcontractors to engage in these illicit practices for over 20 years.

Restoring Public Trust

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida acknowledged and apologized for the series of scandals plaguing the MOD and SDF on July 12, saying, “Several incidents, including the mishandling of specially designated secrets, have been confirmed within the Ministry of Defense and Self-Defense Forces. I must first apologize to the public for the concern this has caused.”

As the MOD works to restore public trust, it faces the formidable task of overhauling its internal systems and ensuring strict adherence to security protocols. The spotlight remains firmly on the MOD and SDF as public demand for transparency and accountability grows louder.

Related Posts