A man has been arrested for animal cruelty after kicking a wild rabbit to death on Okunoshima, a small island in Hiroshima Prefecture. The suspect, 25-year-old Riku Hotta, a company employee from Otsu city in Shiga Prefecture, was apprehended on January 21 by witnesses who caught him in the act. He has since admitted to violating Japan’s Animal Welfare Act and confessed to repeated acts of abuse on the island.

Referred to as “Rabbit Island,” Okunoshima, located in Takehara city, is home to approximately 500 wild rabbits and attracts around 200,000 visitors annually for its reputation as a serene haven for these animals. However, since November 2024, a troubling pattern of unnatural rabbit deaths has emerged. According to the Ministry of the Environment, 77 rabbits have been found dead under suspicious circumstances, with about 10% showing signs of bone fractures. Authorities are investigating Hotta’s possible connection to these deaths.

Witnesses Intervene

The arrest was made possible thanks to Takayuki Nakamura and his wife, Maya, a couple of photographers who have visited Okunoshima for over 25 years to document the island’s wildlife. The couple were alerted to the unusual behavior of Hotta on January 21. They observed him acting suspiciously near the animals, then moments later, they witnessed him kick a rabbit.

“We saw the man about 15 or 20 meters away, behaving oddly. After he kicked the rabbit, I ran to stop him and restrained him on the spot,” said Takayuki Nakamura. “He barely resisted and seemed resigned.” A dead rabbit was also found near the scene where he was apprehended.

The photographer expressed a mix of relief and anger following the arrest. “I’m glad we caught him, but the damage he caused is heartbreaking. This island needs better security measures, like surveillance cameras, to deter such actions,” he said.

During police questioning, Hotta admitted to his actions, explaining his cruel behavior as stemming from curiosity. “I thought the rabbits were cute, but I wanted to see their reaction when mistreated,” he said. He also confessed to visiting the island multiple times since last year to engage in similar acts.

Police Expand the Investigation

Given Hotta’s confession and the disturbing pattern of rabbit deaths on the island, police are now investigating his potential involvement in the suspicious deaths of other rabbits on the island. Animal rights advocates have renewed calls for increased security and monitoring on Okunoshima to prevent future abuse.