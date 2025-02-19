Two Kick streamers were attacked in Susukino, Sapporo, after an altercation at a bar. The men, known on their channels as GaganTV and LordHito, were chatting with a woman, when the former suggested going to a love hotel. After another person at the bar said she was his girlfriend, things started to turn ugly as someone tried to grab GaganTV’s phone. The streamers left the bar, but were then followed by a man holding an empty bottle. He chased them down the icy road as they attempted to escape.

Little Sympathy for the Kick Streamers

A video of the incident shared on X has been viewed more than 7 million times. There was little sympathy for the streamers in the comments. “I know violence is not OK, but I’m proud of them,” wrote one X user. “I’m glad that the Japanese who fought them off weren’t injured,” posted another. Some also commented that “institutions are not doing enough to protect Japanese citizens” and, as a result, the people here “are running out of patience.” GaganTV, however, defended himself on X, stating that he did nothing to provoke the assault.

“Some people have labeled nuisance streamers as evil, citing incidents like the so-called ‘snowball incident’ caused by certain individuals,” he wrote. “I want to make it clear that I do not affiliate with those actions. I have been respectful in Japan and have consistently avoided altercations like this—hence my decision to leave when the situation escalated… What other people do as streamers does not define me; I am my own individual, and grouping us together to justify such assaults is simply not fair.”



The ‘Snowball Incident’ and Ice Poseidon’s Orange

The “snowball incident” he is referring to occurred at the Sapporo Snow Festival just over a week ago. A streamer known as DBR6 videoed himself chucking an ice ball at a volunteer. He struck him directly in the face, cutting his lip. Two foreigners came over to denounce him, telling him he should have more respect. Eventually, the police were called, but nothing came of it. A week before that incident, fellow streamer Paul Denino, better known as Ice Poseidon, stirred things up when he stole an orange. It led to 14 officers confronting him and his group.

