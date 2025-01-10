A 22-year-old female student at Hosei University in Machida, Tokyo, took matters into her own hands on the afternoon of January 10, quite literally, when she attacked several classmates with a hammer, injuring eight. The assault took place during a lecture in a classroom of the university’s sociology department. According to police, all the victims were conscious and able to speak, though they sustained injuries to their heads and bodies.

One Student’s Frustration Leads to Violence

The student, who was arrested on the spot by the Tokyo Metropolitan Police on suspicion of assault, reportedly admitted to the attack. She stated that she had been frustrated after being ignored by her friends and, in a fit of anger, used a hammer she found on campus to strike her classmates.

The incident prompted a swift response from emergency services, with multiple ambulances and police vehicles arriving at the scene. The campus was temporarily cordoned off, as students gathered to witness the aftermath. One student remarked, “I heard a woman was causing a scene, and I was scared it could have been me if I’d been in the wrong place.”

Hosei University’s Tama campus, about 20 minutes from Nishiyacho Station, remains unsettled as police continue to investigate the details of the incident. One thing is clear: when pushed to the edge, anything can become a weapon.