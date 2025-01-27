Research teams from the Institute of Science Tokyo and Osaka Medical and Pharmaceutical University recently announced that they have developed a peptide — a short chain of amino acids — that can prevent COVID-19 infections. They say the effectiveness of the peptide, which binds to the spike proteins of SARS-CoV-2, has been confirmed in experiments in which various coronavirus strains were infected with human cell lines and hamsters. The researchers are planning to conduct a physician-led clinical trial for possible preventive treatment.

“The peptide comprises 39 natural amino acids, and it is inexpensive and easily synthesized,” said Yoshinori Fujiyoshi, a distinguished professor at the Institute of Science Tokyo. He added, “It only binds to spike proteins, so it can be considered to have no side effects.”

The spike proteins on the surface of the virus bind to ACE2 receptors and invade the cells, causing infection. Researchers analyzed the 3D structure of the binding surface of the virus using an ultra-low-temperature electron microscope. They confirmed that even if the virus mutates and the structure of the spike protein changes, the core skeleton remains the same. They subsequently designed and synthesized a peptide that can stick tightly to the surface.

Able To Deal With Any Mutant Strain

The peptide was administered to human cells infected with various mutant strains, including Delta and Omicron. Eighteen hours later, there was a dramatic reduction in the number of dead cells. Without the peptide, most cells died. In theory, the peptide should be able to deal with any mutant strain. Researchers are currently attempting to develop a peptide with a similar function to prevent influenza infections.

The peptide can be stored in powder form at room temperature. It will be dissolved in physiological saline and converted into a fine spray using a nebulizer. The plan is for patients to inhale it. The research is slated to be published in the online edition of the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), a peer reviewed journal of the National Academy of Sciences (NAS).

