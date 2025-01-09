Wakayama Electric Railway’s beloved tradition of feline stationmasters has a new face: Gotama, a charming calico cat born in 2021. She officially joined the team as the Fukuchigawa Line stationmaster on January 7, 2025. Her appointment ceremony at Kishi Station drew crowds of fans eager to catch a glimpse of the latest addition to the railway’s feline legacy.

A New Feline Stationmaster

Accompanied by Wakayama Electric Railway’s president Mitsunobu Kojima, Gotama made her debut during a formal appointment ceremony, where she was symbolically assigned her new role. Known for her distinctive bent “kagi tail” — considered a sign of good fortune in Japanese culture — Gotama greeted fans with her calm and friendly demeanor. Her first official duty was to distribute fukusen lucky coins. She also posed for photos.

Gotama is set to work part-time alongside her predecessors, Nitama and Yontama, who currently share stationmaster duties. She will greet passengers at Kishi Station on Wednesdays and Thursdays and at Idakiso Station on Mondays and Fridays. If you’re keen on paying this new feline stationmaster a visit, you can check her full shift schedule on the Wakayama Electric Railway website.

A Legacy of Feline Stationmasters

The tradition of cat stationmasters began with Tama, the first feline to hold the position, in 2007. Tama’s charm not only captivated locals but also drew international attention, transforming the struggling railway into a tourist attraction and revitalizing the local economy along the Kishigawa Line. Tama’s popularity also inspired the launch of her own themed train line featuring whimsical cat-inspired designs.

After Tama passed away in 2015, she was enshrined at Tama Shrine near Kishi Station, and her successors, Nitama (Tama II) and later Yontama (Tama IV), continued her legacy. Gotama now joins this storied lineage, carrying forward the mission of bringing joy to passengers and prosperity to the region.

Ride the Tama Train and Meet the Cats

Visitors to Wakayama can ride the Tama Train on the Kishigawa Line, which runs between Wakayama city and Kishi Station. You can also head to the cat-themed Tama Train Museum, which is inside a train car. Check the schedules here to plan your visit, and say hello to Gotama, Nitama and Yontama during their shifts at Kishi and Idakiso stations.