Futehodo has been named as Japan’s buzzword of the year. It’s a shortened version of Futekisetsu ni mo Hodo ga Aru! (Extremely Inappropriate!), one of the most popular Japanese dramas of 2024. Sadao Abe, who played the lead role in the drama, received the award at the ceremony in Tokyo’s Chiyoda ward earlier today. It’s the first time in 11 years that a drama-related word has been selected for the Grand Prize. In 2013, “baigaeshi,” meaning “double payback” from the TBS Sunday drama Hanzawa Naoki and “jee-jee-jee,” from the NHK TV series Amachan, were two of four winners.

What is Futehodo?

This year’s winner took many people by surprise. “Huh? What is Futehodo? I’ve never heard of it before, haha,” wrote one user on X. “Seriously, I understand everything there except for Futehodo,” posted another. The drama, which aired between January and March, is a comedy about time travel. Ichiro Ogawa (Abe), a foul-mouthed PE teacher and single parent who has raised his daughter alone since his wife died, travels through time from 1986 to 2024. Sociologist Sakae Sakisaka (Yo Yoshida) and her son head in the opposite direction.