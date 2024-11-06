The body of Claudio Worm, a 21-year-old German student who went missing in Japan in October, was found near the coast of Kada, a coastal town in Wakayama Prefecture. Police confirmed Worm’s identity after recovering the body earlier in the week. While the cause of death remains undetermined, authorities are investigating both accidental and criminal possibilities.

Family Reports Worm Missing After He Fails To Return Home

Worm arrived in Japan on September 21 and moved from Tokyo to Wakayama Prefecture on September 30. His last contact with his mother was on the morning of October 10. Six days later, a friend of Worm’s father contacted Japanese authorities, urging them to investigate as he had failed to return home as expected for the start of his academic term. Wakayama Police made a public appeal on October 21, sharing Worm’s photograph and requesting information from the public.

At approximately 2:50 p.m. on November 1, a local man reported spotting a human body drifting face-up off the coast near Isonoura. Local maritime authorities retrieved the body, which was subsequently identified as Worm’s through forensic examination. Officials estimate that Worm likely died in early October, based on an autopsy performed on November 2. Although significant decomposition hindered the determination of a precise cause of death, police are investigating the incident thoroughly.

Worm’s Belongings Found in Various Locations

Further details emerged as police traced Worm’s last known activities through his belongings. Surveillance footage from October 11 showed him arriving alone at Nankai Wakayamashi Station, where he stored his luggage in a coin-operated locker. Police later recovered his suitcase from this locker on October 30, adding to the mystery surrounding his disappearance. Authorities also found Worm’s passport and several other belongings near a public restroom. His cell phone was found on a bridge along the Kino River.

The circumstances of Worm’s death remain unclear, with police continuing to investigate all potential leads.

Related Posts