Welcome to the third edition of The Bucket List, sister magazine to Tokyo Weekender. This issue, published yearly, focuses on exceptional travel and cultural experiences in Japan — trips that you’ll spend years dreaming of, and which will leave a lifelong impression. The term “bucket list” may sound breezy and casual, but the idea it refers to is actually quite profound: If you spend your life denying yourself or endlessly putting off opportunities for adventure, your days will slip by in an unremarkable blur.

With The Bucket List, our goal is to highlight once-in-a-lifetime opportunities and far-flung locations that are rich in history, beauty and intrigue. Everyone’s bucket list is different; there are some who crave adrenaline and adventure, and others searching for knowledge and deep cultural immersion. Some want peerless luxury and indulgence, while others are after a spiritual encounter. We want to showcase the incredible diversity of Japan and ensure that wherever your heart lies, there’s something here to inspire your next journey.

This year, we’ve assembled an array of unique destinations and experiences, from remote islands brimming with natural splendor to urban enclaves bursting with culinary and artistic creativity. Walk along ancient pilgrimage routes that wind alongside picturesque temples or explore avant-garde art installations that blur the boundaries of time and space. For thrill-seekers, we delve into Japan’s mountains and coastline, with activities ranging from trekking to swimming alongside sharks. Food lovers can revel in curated journeys through Japan’s hidden culinary hot spots, while luxury travelers can indulge in serene retreats and stunning destination hotels.

We’ll be posting the articles from the issue online over the next few weeks; you can read them here in one convenient place. Or, if you’d prefer, you can peruse a .pdf of the whole issue below. As you flip through these pages, we hope you’ll find more than just travel ideas — we hope to spark a sense of wonder and curiosity. Whether it’s your first visit to Japan or you’re a seasoned explorer, there’s always something new to discover.