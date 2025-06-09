With Expo 2025 currently taking place in Osaka, there’s a lot of focus on Japan’s second city right now. With that in mind, we thought we’d take a look at some of the best bar and restaurant openings in the region this spring.

Canes & Tales, Waldorf Astoria Osaka

An intimate 47-seat cocktail bar tucked away at the end of a dimly lit corridor, Canes & Tales is an extremely sophisticated place to drink inspired by the romance and mystery of the 1930s Golden Age of jazz. Located on the 28th floor of the Waldorf Astoria Osaka— a 252-room luxurious hotel blending New York glamor with Japanese design that opened on April 3 — it pays homage to the hideaway bars of Manhattan.



The opening menu at Canes & Tales is based on Tales of the Jazz Age, with the cocktails named after F. Scott Fitzgerald’s collection of 11 short stories. This includes “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” which invites customers to choose the age of their whisky. Other highlights are “Porcelain and Pink,” which mixes vodka and coconut rum, and “Mr. Icky,” featuring shochu and Campari. Food offerings range from Japanese oysters to a Coney Island hot dog.

Sonata Bar & Lounge, Patina Osaka

Another luxurious hotel that opened in the city this spring was Patina Osaka, which is where you’ll find the one-of-a-kind space, Sonata Bar & Lounge. Located on the 20th floor of the building, it boasts stunning views of Osaka Castle, particularly from the terrace. There’s a wide selection of classic and signature cocktails to choose from, such as Moonshot with miso, shiso, cardamom and soda. The creative cocktails pair nicely with bar snacks and pintxos.

In front of the bar is a large upcycled painting by Wataru Hatano titled “Mud,” that incorporates soil unearthed during the construction of the hotel. What truly sets Sonata Bar & Lounge apart, though, is its listening lounge featuring a wall of Japanese-made vintage analog speakers. Every night, staff members take it in turns to play a selection of tracks from the bar’s vast record collection, which includes jazz, soul and Japanese city pop.

Sushidokoro Issekis ancho

A three-minute walk from Shin-Fukushima Station, Sushidokoro is the newest branch of the renowned Tokyo-based Issekisancho restaurant group. The concept of the eatery is “affordable luxury.” It can achieve this by purchasing large quantities of high-quality seafood directly from fishing ports rather than going through traditional markets. Guests can choose from four courses, all of which feature a range of sumptuous sushi plates as well as chawanmushi, assorted appetizers and milkshake shaved ice.



Tucked away in a back alley, the restaurant has a hideaway feel to it with an interior that’s stylish yet cozy. Guests sit around the counter as the chef works his magic, incorporating subtle innovative touches to elevate the sushi plates. On June 22, the Issekisancho Club will open, transforming the sushi restaurant into a bar from 10 p.m. until 3 a.m. The menu will feature a variety of drinks, including original cocktails with plenty of seasonal fruits.

The Stairs

Opened on April 3, The Stairs is a sophisticated rooftop bar in the upscale entertainment district of Kitashinchi, which is just a 10-minute walk from JR Osaka Station. With breathtaking views of the city skyline, it has quickly become a hot spot for visitors to the area. The bar was designed by Yasumichi Morita, a renowned interior designer known for his works all over the world, including in New York, London, Shanghai and Hong Kong.

The Stairs can be enjoyed as a shisha bar or as a setting for some casual drinks and a bite to eat. In addition to the various champagne options, highlights on the menu include the bar’s signature cocktails, such as the Mexican Herb Squash with homemade herbal tequila, grapefruit juice and tonic water, and Kitashinchi Bijin with tea gin, chai syrup, shochu, lemon juice and egg white. There are four nightly piano performances, starting at 7:30 p.m.

Brasserie R égine, The St. Regis Osaka

Opened on April 3, Brasserie Régine is a refined eatery with a classic Parisian ambiance. Housed within the elegant European-style hotel, The St. Regis Osaka, it features an open atrium, high ceilings and an impressive outdoor terrace. A restaurant that expresses the charms of both Osaka and Paris, it blends fine dining qualities with a more relaxed, accessible atmosphere, making it great for both special occasions and for casual dining experiences.

The menu is overseen by Ryuta Iizuka, who trained at Michelin-starred restaurants in France before opening Ryuzu in 2011, which also received two Michelin stars. His dishes at Brasserie Régine honor the soul of traditional French cuisine yet are arranged in a way to suit modern sensibilities. Highlights include pate en croute, beef cheek braised in red wine with roasted root vegetables and mousse de fromage blanc with strawberry coulis.

Time Out Market Osaka

The Grand Green Osaka South Building, which houses 55 shops and restaurants, opened on March 21. It boasts some great dining options, not least on the basement floor where you’ll find the world-renowned Time Out Market. A concept that started with a single market in Lisbon in 2014, Osaka is its 11th location globally and first in Asia. It spans a huge 3,000-square-meter space with 17 carefully selected kitchens and two bars offering premium alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

The market showcases Osaka’s vibrant food culture. From Ayamuya — the first restaurant in the city to receive a Michelin star for its yakitori — to the Mexican fine-dining eatery, Saboten Taqueria, visitors have some amazing options to choose from, with dishes prepared by an all-star lineup of local chefs. Koala Shokudo, serving Osaka staples such as okonomiyaki and pork belly yakisoba, is another firm favorite. There are also regular events, such as Latin music nights every Friday.

