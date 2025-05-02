Japan’s capital regularly welcomes new and exciting hospitality venues and April was no exception. Here’s a look at some of Tokyo’s best restaurant and bar openings last month.

Imperial Treasure

First opened in Singapore in 2004, Imperial Treasure now boasts more than 20 restaurants around the globe in locations such as Hong Kong, London and Paris. On April 27, it finally launched in Japan in Tokyo’s upscale district of Ginza. The Michelin-starred fine dining eatery offers a wide variety of Chinese dishes, including Shanghainese, Cantonese and dim sum.

The star of the show is probably the Peking duck, which is slowly aged for around 40 days. Dishes exclusive to Imperial Treasure Ginza include sautéed egg whites with Hokkaido sea urchin and deep-fried amadai with crispy rice. It’s a heavenly gourmet experience enhanced by a carefully curated wine list and a spectacular setting.

Sushidokoro Kanpai

An intimate space with darkened windows, Sushidokoro Kanpai feels like a luxurious hideaway restaurant despite being in the lively district of Shimbashi. The hospitality group Isseki Sancho has teamed up with the Kanpai Sushi Bar & Grill in Los Angeles to create a modern sushi space where Edo-period techniques and Californian free-spirited ideas intersect.

It’s like a show as the chef works his magic with his knife to present an array of creative dishes using the freshest ingredients. From the horse mackerel to the flounder, everything was sublime and was nicely washed down with some nihonshu. That was then followed by a couple of cocktails at the adjoining Bar Trillion, which will officially open in May.

Hyatt Regency Tokyo: Nineteen Eighty Bar & Lounge

The Hyatt Regency in Nishi-Shinjuku is currently undergoing its most extensive renovation in the hotel’s 45-year history. The symbol of this renovation is Nineteen Eighty Bar & Lounge, a stylish all-day venue offering breakfast, lunch and afternoon tea. It then transforms into a bar in the evening, when guests can choose from a rich lineup of classic cocktails.

Highlights include King of Fruits, a drink crafted using every part of the melon, and Time for Tea, a beverage that represents a quiet and elegant moment. In front of the bar are the hotel’s famous Swarovski crystal chandeliers, while behind it is a large clock, inspired by the iconic timepiece at New York’s Grand Central Station.

The Tokyo

This place actually opened at the end of March, but we thought we would include it anyway. Located in the trendy neighborhood of Nishiazabu, The Tokyo is a sophisticated space that’s been described as “a cutting-edge playground for adults.” Main features include an illuminated long counter, five private rooms and an immersive DJ bar floor.

The bar offers a variety of drinks such as champagne, wine and cocktails, in addition to several grilled dishes and light bites. For those going there to eat, though, 2nd Edition Teruzushi Nishiazabu is the place. Hidden in the corner of the lounge, it’s a highly acclaimed sushi bar with an omakase course curated by Takayoshi Watanabe.

Two Rooms Reopening

A hugely popular destination in the heart of Aoyama, Two Rooms closed its doors at the start of the year to undergo a full-scale renovation. It reopened on April 2, and the cuisine, produced by Matthew Crabbe and his team, is even better than before. The wagyu beef tartare and uni nori wraps, in particular, are well worth trying.

As the name suggests, there are two distinct rooms: the elegant Atelier 246 and the Vista Lounge, which has a more contemporary feel. One of the main attractions of Two Rooms, though, is its refined terrace, which overlooks Tokyo’s dynamic cityscape. As part of the company’s new entertainment dining experience, guests can now enjoy live jazz performances followed by DJ sets.

Mori no Beer Garden

On April 15, Mori no Beer Garden opened for its 40th edition. Located in Meiji Jingu Gaien’s Niko Niko Park, the popular beer garden seats around 1,000 people. Of those seats, approximately 600 are under tents, so guests needn’t worry if it rains. There’s also a mist system to provide relief from the summer heat.

The standard menu features an all-you-can-eat barbecue including assorted meats, various vegetables, french fries, yakisoba and popsicles. From the all-you-can-drink menu, guests can order from seven types of beer, as well as whisky, wine, highball and soft drinks. The 40-year edition plan also includes a seafood plate of black tiger prawns and scallops and four types of craft beer.

P.: Mikkeller Burger, Mini Massif, Adicurry and Pizza Slice

P., a high-quality food hall with four stores, opened in the riverside neighborhood of Futako Tamagawa on April 29. It is a welcoming open space with large windows, lots of plants and cobblestone flooring. In the center is a terracotta-colored counter that is shared by three of the stores: Mikkeller Burger, Mini Massif and Adicurry.

The popular Danish craft brewery Mikkeller serves wagyu crispy smash burgers along with 10 taps of beer. Those looking for something spicier can try Adi’s delightful Nepalese curry. Or you can indulge in some scrumptious pastries and natural wine at Mini Massif. Away from the counter, it’s worth sampling the fantastic New York-style slices of pizza from Pizza Slice.

Uchu Brewing Toranomon, The Glass Rock Building

The Glass Rock Building, the final piece of the Toranomon Hills Station Tower project, opened on April 9, with seven shops being added to the complex. This included Uchu Brewing Toranomon, which is known for its space-themed beers brewed in the natural environment of Yatsugatake. It features six draft beers on tap, canned beers and other goods.

Opposite Uchu Brewing Toranomon is Magma Books, a beautifully designed bookstore that is spread across two floors. On the first floor, you’ll also find Tully’s Coffee, the chocolate brand Benoit Nihant and the specialty flower shop Rose Gallery, which are all connected. Down to BF2 is the premium lifestyle retailer Banana Republic and the eyewear brand Owndays.

