Even if you are not familiar with Uma Musume you have likely seen these anime girls before as their mobile game is the most popular game in Japan. This time, the horse girls will be racing over to KFC for a particularly delicious themed collaboration.

Heading to KFC with Your Favorite Uma Musume

Called “Why don’t you and Uma Musume go to Kentucky today?” the collaboration invites fans of the series (and of fried chicken) nationwide to place orders for special meals over on the KFC app. Through ordering it, fans will be able to receive an Uma Musume-themed KFC box with the girls illustrated in the style of classic Colonel Sanders. Inside the box are two pieces of original chicken, five chicken nuggets and a biscuit. To really make this an immersive collaboration though, purchases will come with a serial code that you can use to claim items within the game Uma Musume: Pretty Derby. Other activations include limited edition trading cards and the chance to win an acrylic stand.

Meet the Real Life Uma Musume Colonel

Still need more Uma Musume? Throughout the campaign period, the KFC Ikebukuro West Exist Store has also been transformed into Uma Musume land. Expect numerous posters and standees of the characters either dressed up to eat fried chicken or cosplaying as Colonel Sanders himself. There’s a ton of illustrations on both the bottom and top floor, perfect to take a look at while you finish your KFC meal.

Where to Experience Uma Musume x KFC

The collaboration is only happening at the KFC Ikebukuro West Exit Store. Full details are below.

Location: KFC Ikebukuro West Exit Store

Address: 1-21-1 Nishi Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku Tokyo

Campaign duration: August 24 – September 13

Opening hours: Weekdays 10:00 – 22:30 / Saturday Sundays and Public Holidays 10:00 – 22:30. Business hours may vary depending on the situation.

