We all like to do something a little bit out-of-the-ordinary for the year-end holidays, and spending time at an exquisite hotel is a wonderful way to celebrate. Below, some recommended holiday events at hotels throughout Japan — from Tokyo to Okinawa — that will help you ring in the festive season with elegance and flair.

Enjoy an Elegant Moment With an Award-Winning Dessert in Miyazaki Enjoy an award-winning dessert made from hyuganatsu — a rare Japanese citrus— on select days throughout the festive season. Experience the subtle flavors of fermentation and preservation through this delicately designed confection, available exclusively at the Phoenix Seagaia Resort in Miyazaki. The dessert, created by Chef Hiroko Kawano, won the Mystays Hotel Group’s annual Best Chef culinary competition this year. It’s a gorgeous mont blanc served with hyuganatsu jam, rich mascarpone mousse and dill sorbet. Guests can try it for themselves at a special commemorative event held on the Kaze-Machi Terrace of the Sheraton Grande Ocean Resort. It comes with a beverage of your choice: an elegant glass of wine or a soft drink. Available on November 23, 24, 30 and December 7, 8, 14, 15, 28, 29. No reservation required; open to non-staying guests. 2024 Best Chef Contest Winning Dessert Date & Time Nov 23-Dec 29・15:00~・See description for details Price ¥3,000 Location Sheraton Grande Ocean Resort 2F Kaze-Machi Terrace More Details

Winter Candle Garden at Kimpton Shinjuku Tokyo District - Brasserie, Bar, Lounge at Kimpton Shinjuku will host a festive, candle-lit terrace event to warm you up throughout the winter season. There will be a stove to heat up those chilly evenings, as well as two different two-flavored hot pot options. The first is cheese and chocolate fondue, and the second is Japanese-style, with butter dashi broth and spicy bisque. Drinks are free-flowing for two hours. Warm up and get cozy with your friends and family this winter. Winter Candle Garden Date & Time Nov 1, 2024-Feb 28, 2025・18:00-23:00・Last Order 20:30 Price ¥7,000 for unlimited beer, wine and soft drinks | ¥8500 for sparkling wine and lemon sours as well Location Kimpton Shinjuku District Brasserie Bar Lounge More Details

The Peninsula Tokyo Christmas Concert with Tokyo Sinfonia 2024 The Peninsula Tokyo welcomes back the Tokyo Sinfonia string instrument chamber orchestra for its annual Christmas Charity Concert. In what has become a beloved seasonal tradition, the hotel's world-class chefs serve up spectacular cuisine while diners enjoy the refined music of the Tokyo Sifonia, led by maestro Robert Riker. There will also be a raffle, with luxurious gifts including hotel stays, dinners, spa treatments and more. A part of the proceeds will be donated to three organizations: the Japan Toy Hospital Association, an organization whose “toy doctors” repair broken toys free of charge; the Japan branch of Make-A-Wish Foundation, which works to make the dreams of children with incurable diseases come true; and Vamos Together, an association that aims to create a society where people with disabilities and able-bodied people can live together in harmony. The Peninsula Tokyo Christmas Concert with Tokyo Sinfonia 2024 Date & Time Dec 23-25・18:00-21:30 Price ¥38,000 (4-course dinner w/ non-alcohol drinks) | ¥45,000 (4-course dinner w/ wine paring) Location The Grand Ballroom (3rd Floor) at the Peninsula Tokyo More Details