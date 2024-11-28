We all like to do something a little bit out-of-the-ordinary for the year-end holidays, and spending time at an exquisite hotel is a wonderful way to celebrate. Below, some recommended holiday events at hotels throughout Japan — from Tokyo to Okinawa — that will help you ring in the festive season with elegance and flair.
Enjoy an Elegant Moment With an Award-Winning Dessert in MiyazakiEnjoy an award-winning dessert made from hyuganatsu — a rare Japanese citrus— on select days throughout the festive season. Experience the subtle flavors of fermentation and preservation through this delicately designed confection, available exclusively at the Phoenix Seagaia Resort in Miyazaki. The dessert, created by Chef Hiroko Kawano, won the Mystays Hotel Group’s annual Best Chef culinary competition this year. It’s a gorgeous mont blanc served with hyuganatsu jam, rich mascarpone mousse and dill sorbet. Guests can try it for themselves at a special commemorative event held on the Kaze-Machi Terrace of the Sheraton Grande Ocean Resort. It comes with a beverage of your choice: an elegant glass of wine or a soft drink. Available on November 23, 24, 30 and December 7, 8, 14, 15, 28, 29. No reservation required; open to non-staying guests.
2024 Best Chef Contest Winning Dessert
|Date & Time
|Nov 23-Dec 29・15:00~・See description for details
|Price
|¥3,000
|Location
|Sheraton Grande Ocean Resort 2F Kaze-Machi Terrace
Winter Candle Garden at Kimpton Shinjuku TokyoDistrict - Brasserie, Bar, Lounge at Kimpton Shinjuku will host a festive, candle-lit terrace event to warm you up throughout the winter season. There will be a stove to heat up those chilly evenings, as well as two different two-flavored hot pot options. The first is cheese and chocolate fondue, and the second is Japanese-style, with butter dashi broth and spicy bisque. Drinks are free-flowing for two hours. Warm up and get cozy with your friends and family this winter.
Winter Candle Garden
|Date & Time
|Nov 1, 2024-Feb 28, 2025・18:00-23:00・Last Order 20:30
|Price
|¥7,000 for unlimited beer, wine and soft drinks | ¥8500 for sparkling wine and lemon sours as well
|Location
|Kimpton Shinjuku District Brasserie Bar Lounge
The Peninsula Tokyo Christmas Concert with Tokyo Sinfonia 2024The Peninsula Tokyo welcomes back the Tokyo Sinfonia string instrument chamber orchestra for its annual Christmas Charity Concert. In what has become a beloved seasonal tradition, the hotel's world-class chefs serve up spectacular cuisine while diners enjoy the refined music of the Tokyo Sifonia, led by maestro Robert Riker. There will also be a raffle, with luxurious gifts including hotel stays, dinners, spa treatments and more. A part of the proceeds will be donated to three organizations: the Japan Toy Hospital Association, an organization whose “toy doctors” repair broken toys free of charge; the Japan branch of Make-A-Wish Foundation, which works to make the dreams of children with incurable diseases come true; and Vamos Together, an association that aims to create a society where people with disabilities and able-bodied people can live together in harmony.
The Peninsula Tokyo Christmas Concert with Tokyo Sinfonia 2024
|Date & Time
|Dec 23-25・18:00-21:30
|Price
|¥38,000 (4-course dinner w/ non-alcohol drinks) | ¥45,000 (4-course dinner w/ wine paring)
|Location
|The Grand Ballroom (3rd Floor) at the Peninsula Tokyo
Ureshino Yadoya x Nakago: Festive Plum Wine TastingGuests staying at hot spring inn Ureshino Yadoya between December 30 and January 2 can enjoy free plum wine throughout the festive season, in a collaboration with metalware brand Nakago (Fujiwara Ltd). From December 30, guests will be able to sample an original plum wine made with Japanese black tea. On January 1 and 2, they will also be able to sample the region’s famous Toranoko sake. The area of Ureshino, in Saga, is known for its splendid tea production and famous beautifying hot spring, which makes the black tea infusion particularly fitting. The event will take place from 15:00–18:00 on December 30. On December 31–January 3, it will take place from 8:00–11:00 and then again from 15:00–18:00.
Ureshino Yadoya x Nakago: Festive Plum Wine Tasting
|Date & Time
|Dec 30, 2024-Jan 2, 2025・・(TORA NO KO JAN 1&2 ONLY)
|Price
|Free
|Location
|URESHINO YADOYA
|More Info
|FREE FOR URESHINO YADOYA GUESTS
Illumination Beer Garden and Order Buffet at the Hyatt Regency Seragaki Island, Okinawa
Take your festive holiday up a notch and relax near the beach this winter: The Lobby Lounge & Bar at Hyatt Regency Hotel Seragaki Island, Okinawa is launching an extra-special made-to-order buffet to coincide with the illumination display on the hotel grounds. Starting on Friday, November 8, the Lobby Lounge & Bar will significantly expand its food menu, with new small bites and specials. It will also offer a first-of-its-kind made-to-order buffet plan, where guests can order food buffet-style for two hours. Relish this new dinner experience in the hotel’s open-air lounge or the outdoor garden, lit with a heart-warming holiday illumination, while savoring Okinawan rum, whiskey and craft beers.
Lobby Lounge and Bar Illumination Beer Garden
|Date & Time
|Nov 8, 2024-Mar 31, 2025・17:00-21:00・L.O. 20:45
|Price
|¥4,400 (ORDER BUFFET) | ¥7,150 (THE LOBBY “BEER GARDEN” PLAN) Including consumption tax and are subject to an additional service charge.
|Location
|THE ISLAND 1F LOBBY LOUNGE & BAR, HYATT REGENCY HOTEL