The weather has been confusing in Tokyo lately, but we’ve broken through the worst of the cold, and spring feels like it’s right around the corner. As the sun graces us longer each day and the sakura start budding, we’re reaching the end of the astrological year and welcoming the start of another. Astrology baddies know that the real new year is celebrated during the spring, when the sun returns to Aries on March 21. Let’s not get ahead of ourselves, though — we still have the rest of Pisces season. As we swim through these remaining days, embrace unexpected moments with mystical wonder. On March 25, we’ll see a penumbral lunar eclipse (which means it’s a partial eclipse, I know it’s a big word). This will shed new light on things that may have been veiled before.

Keep reading below for this month’s monthly horoscopes, and make sure to check both your sun and rising signs.

Pisces March Horoscope

Happy Birthday, Pisces! There are a lot of planets transiting through your home sign, and chances are you’ll feel in tune and connected with your poetic subconscious. Feel the words flow as Mercury and Neptune connect in your sign on March 8: people will want to hear what you have to say. On the new moon in your sign on the 10th, you’ll feel re-motivated to commit to the social causes in which you believe. Take advantage of this period when your voice carries, and feel inspired by reading up on fellow activists.

Aries March Horoscope

The first half of March will be an emotional time for you, Aries, so look inwards and ask yourself what your connections and true priorities are right now. With Venus squaring with Uranus in your 11th house of friendships on March 3, any bump, small or big, in your social networks will be enhanced. Later this month, as we enter your fiery season, you’ll feel a weight off your shoulders and be able to cash in on all the inner work you did. Don’t bottle up any emotions this month, and make sure to release any blocked chakras by dancing to your favorite music.

Taurus March Horoscope

This is the month of making your intentions clear, Taurus. Don’t take “no” for an answer, and use the new moon in Pisces on March 10 to set the foundations for any professional or creative collaborations you’ve been mulling over. Mars enters your 11th house of social networks on March 22; lean on your friends and propel yourself with the help of connections you’ve already made. Become inspired by people who are motivated in their careers.

Gemini March Horoscope

You can expect some advancements in your love life and career this month, Gemini. Use the new moon on March 10 to reset your intentions and clarify what it is you’re aiming to achieve. The lunar eclipse on March 25 will bring new insights in your romantic life, allowing you to close the door on relationships or creative projects that no longer serve you. If you meet someone you feel a spark with, don’t miss the opportunity to ask them out, and consult our date guide if you need some inspiration.

Cancer March Horoscope

Don’t be afraid to soak in the dreamy vibes during fellow water sign Pisces season, Cancer. With Venus and Mars transiting through your 12th house of spirituality, you can expect love to make sense and bloom naturally. Use the new moon on March 10 to set long-term goals and reset your intentions for the new astrological year. If you want some quiet time for ruminating and journaling, consider checking out a new café near you.

Leo March Horoscope

As we’re moving through the last few weeks of the astrological year, this is a good time to put yourself first, Leo. With Venus and Mars moving through your 1st house of self and identity, you might discover something new about how the people around you fit into your life. You’ll feel an energetic boost once we enter fellow fire sign Aries season later this month, and you can use the lunar eclipse on March 25 to shed any emotions or connections that no longer serve you. Don’t forget to celebrate the friends you do have, though, and go do something fun with them, as the fun-loving lion you are.

Virgo March Horoscope

Last month was full of surprises and uncertainties for you, Virgo, but this month is time to profit from the fruit of your labors and spread your wings. Advancements in your professional and romantic life are on the horizon, as Venus and Mars transit through your 6th house of health and daily routine. This is a good time to practice self-care, gearing up towards the lunar eclipse on March 25, when you might get some new insight about your career and finances. Look into ways to take care of yourself this month and everything else will align.

Libra March Horoscope

You’re naturally sociable and romantic, Libra, and this month you’ll really feel your friendly, flirty side shine through as Venus and Mars activate your 5th house of romance and self-expression. Take the new moon on March 10 to reflect on what your relationships mean to you. Sometimes a connection is only exciting because you’re exciting, Libra. If you do find someone you want to explore a connection with, though, consider vibing out at a vinyl bar or somewhere you can enjoy some music.

Scorpio March Horoscope

As an intuitive and thoughtful person, you’ll feel your gut instincts tugging at you more often than usual during fellow water sign Pisces season. The first week of March might feel a little heavy, but you’ll be able to breathe a little easier starting on March 9 when Mercury meets Neptune, followed immediately by the new moon in Pisces. This should give you more clarity on how to better pursue what will make you happiest. Go explore a themed museum with a friend, not only to nurture your mind but also your inner child.

Sagittarius March Horoscope

You’ll feel a boost in communication this month, especially after Mercury enters Aries, firing up your confidence. Pick your battles, though, archer; you’re quick to speak when you feel strongly about something, but sometimes your candor can be shocking for those around you. Take a step back to evaluate your surroundings and networks, especially on the lunar eclipse on March 25. You won’t struggle to be true to yourself, but consider what parts of yourself you want to let shine. Consider checking out some local theater to get inspired by how others express themselves.

Capricorn March Horoscope

March promises to be a fantastic month for you, Cap, and you’ll feel a surge of energy propelling you forward in your career and romantic life. Don’t forget to be pragmatic — which sounds like wild advice to give the most logical sign, but even you can get a little too carried away when you’re on a roll. Even though Venus and Saturn are backing you up this month, impulsive decisions will be your enemy. Take inspiration from others who are steadily working on their crafts and career.

Aquarius March Horoscope

You might experience a roller coaster of emotions this month, Aquarius. You’re on a high with Venus, Mars and Pluto aligned in your sign, but they also square each other this month, creating some tense energy. Your individuality is your strength, so always remember to return to yourself whenever you feel off-center or in doubt. This month will be successful as long as you’re confident in your worth and open yourself up to the people you trust. Reach out to your community; the self is only as healthy as the collective.

