June is Japan’s rainy season, when the humidity and heat really start setting in. With mutable, social Gemini season closing off the spring, June is a time to embrace flexibility and your innate sociability. We’re starting the month in full swing: We’ll be seeing a planetary parade on June 3 – the six planets of Mercury, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune will be in alignment. Planetary alignments of five or more planets are a pretty rare occurrence, and you might feel that you can trust your senses more than usual at this time. Communication planet Mercury also enters its home sign of Gemini on the 3rd, allowing you to connect more effectively with those around you.

On June 20, the summer solstice brings the start of emotional Cancer season. After enjoying the whirl of excitement that comes along with Gemini’s solar return, expect your sentimental and nurturing tendencies to make their presence known. We’ll be having a full moon in ambitious Capricorn on June 21 or 22, depending on your time zone; this mid-year full moon will bring a reality check on your current progress and what lies ahead. Speaking of reality checks, Saturn goes retrograde on June 29, where it’ll continue its backward spin until mid-November. With the planet of structure in retrograde, you’ll need to be honest with yourself about what responsibilities you need to honor.

Keep reading below for your sign’s monthly horoscope, and make sure to check both your sun and rising signs.

Gemini June Horoscope

Happy birthday, Gemini! This is a big month for you, with both the sun and your ruling planet Mercury returning home to you. You’ll be in your zone, and your words will flow even more than usual (you social butterfly, you). The new moon on June 6 will also take place in your home sign, making you feel like the world is a blank notebook waiting to be filled by your majestic words. Enjoy this cosmic energy, and let it radiate for months to come, Gemini. Consider going on a day trip to ride this wave of good vibes and confidence, and possibly learn something about yourself.

Cancer June Horoscope

Big things are coming for you this month, Cancer. Mercury transits into your 12th house of subconscious and spirituality, allowing you to work through how you choose to project your inner world. In the latter half of this month, as you welcome your solar return, Mercury and Venus will also come home to you. With your identity, communication skills and romantic world in alignment, you’re likely to be feeling yourself. Take advantage of this period of cosmic confidence and put yourself out there in the dating world or shake things up with your partner.

Leo June Horoscope

You probably felt a little bit of pressure in your work or romantic life lately, but thankfully, summer is on the horizon and this month will feel more lighthearted and social. Not only is air sign Gemini season great for letting loose, but Mercury and Venus will also move into your 11th house of friendships and social awareness. Check out some events happening near you and go do something fun with your friends – they’ve missed you and your fiery energy.

Virgo June Horoscope

You might need to put in the work – and courage – this month, Virgo. With your ruling planet Mercury entering your 10th house of career and long-term goals, you’re thinking about how your current situation serves you, and what you want to be doing in the next few years. As action planet Mars enters fellow earth sign Taurus on the 9th of this month, it’s time for you to make your dreams a reality. Make sure you don’t regret not vocalizing your truest desires.

Libra June Horoscope

Find time to take care of yourself this month, Libra. Mercury and your ruling planet Venus are highlighting your 9th house of higher education and cross-cultural connections, so it’s a good time to make headway on the projects you’ve been wanting to do, or to meet people from all backgrounds. Later this month, the full moon in Capricorn illuminates your 4th house of self-care and emotional security, so invest in some quality you time and pick up a self-help book or find your next favorite skincare product.

Scorpio June Horoscope

Introspection and divine transformation are in store for you this month, Scorpio. With your ruling planet Pluto in synchronicity with lucky Jupiter, the first half of the month will be a time for purging old habits that no longer serve you. All the introspection will come to a head during the full moon in Capricorn on June 21, bringing with it the courage to finally close the door on an avenue you don’t need to walk down anymore. Don’t fear transformation. The ending of a chapter just means the start of a new one.

Sagittarius June Horoscope

It’s time for you to be dynamic and expansive, Sag. You’re a busy bee, and carefree Gemini season encourages you to prioritize things that energize you. Venus and Mercury will be highlighting your 7th house of partnerships, and as Cancer season approaches, you might be feeling more empathetic and tender than usual. Go do something wholesome with a loved one this month, like grabbing Sunday morning brunch. We know you like being a flight risk, Sag, but don’t be afraid to stick around and wade through your more gentle emotions – the water is warm.

Capricorn June Horoscope

Reevaluate your habits and daily routines this month, Cap. Venus and the new moon will both be illuminating your 6th house of health and organization. Show yourself some divine love and attention by cleaning out your work and rest spaces, and get some movement in. With the sun, Mercury and Venus in Cancer later this month, lean into your nurturing side, and remember that you can always be empathetic to yourself.

Aquarius June Horoscope

You’re always thinking outside the box, Aqua, but now it’s really time to let your creativity flow. Gemini season is highlighting your 5th house of self-expression and romance, so you might be seeing the world through rose-colored glasses for the first half of the month. Use the new moon in Gemini to be decisive with your creative pursuits. You’ll feel a newfound passion for life ignite, and don’t be surprised if you experience some sparks in your romantic life too.

Pisces June Horoscope

You’re evaluating your home life and emotional security this month, Pisces. Mercury and Venus are highlighting your 4th house of family and emotional foundations, prompting you to return to your roots and find comfort in your chosen family. With Mercury, Venus and the sun transiting into fellow water sign Cancer, you’ll feel emotionally aligned and able to move with the ebb and flow of life. To reap the benefits of emotional Cancer season, try practicing some mindful breathing techniques.

Aries June Horoscope

Strike while the iron is hot, Aries. Gemini season is firing up your ambitions. With the new moon on the 6th illuminating your 3rd house of communication and the mind, you’ll find that you can think clearly and express yourself well. If you’ve been wanting to make big moves in your professional or creative life, you’ll be in prime position during the first week of the month. Watch out to not burn yourself out, though, and take advantage of sentimental and aquatic Cancer season when it comes. Speaking of aquatic, consider taking a trip out to some nearby waters to cool off from your fiery day-to-day life.

Taurus June Horoscope

You’re feeling inspired to take the reins on your life, Taurus. With Venus and the new moon illuminating your 2nd house of resources and skills, you’re extra aware of your assets and how you can utilize them effectively. This boost in confidence and consciousness comes just in time for action planet Mars entering your home sign on June 9; if there’s any big moves you’ve been thinking about, the first half of the month is the time to be transformational.

