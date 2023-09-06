Shonan is more than just an area; it’s a vibe and, for many residents, a lifestyle. Think laid-back, ocean-oriented, nature-loving. Stretching from Yokosuka to Yugawara, it’s home to well-known spots such as Zushi, Kamakura and Enoshima Island, as well as smaller communities like Miura, Hayama and Manazuru.

In Shonan, you’ll find thalassophiles of every sort, from surfers and windsurfers to sea fishing aficionados. And as you might expect, watersport schools and outfitters are plentiful.

Dive into Shonan with one of the following activities — but know that this is just the beginning of what the area has to offer.

Surfing

Surfing in Shonan is possible year-round, though winter is said to bring better waves. If you have a board of your own, the coast is your oyster, but be warned that locals can be territorial. Avoid awkward encounters by sticking to beaches west of Enoshima, like Fujisawa’s Katase Nishihama and Chigasaki’s Southern Beach.

If you’re new to the sport, a lesson is in order — and gentle waves. Head to Fujisawa, where you can take lessons on Katase Higashihama Beach to the east of Enoshima.

Stand-up Paddleboarding (SUP)

SUP is popular across Shonan, and many shops offer equipment rentals. If you’re a beginner, however, it’s best to hire an instructor. Most programs start on the sand, where you’ll practice before entering the water.

Where the lesson goes from there depends on the conditions and your abilities. Wherever you go, though, be sure to look down: The marine creatures of Shonan are diverse and sometimes colorful. Rocky reefs like those found in the waters off Hayama are your best bet for spying sea life. SUP yoga and family plans are also on the activity menu at many shops.

Sea Kayaking

Though outfitters and schools are located all along the coast, you’ll notice that many lessons take place in Zushi and Hayama. Both areas feature gentle waters and, on clear days, spectacular views of Mount Fuji. Hayama also boasts a small vermillion torii gate rising from a tiny island off the charming Morito Beach. You’ll find half-day and full-day plans and, in some cases, a choice between a sit-in and sit-on-top kayak.

Windsurfing

On windy days, the seas of Shonan are bestrewn with vibrant sails zipping across the whitecaps. Not surprisingly, there are plenty of shops offering lessons and rentals. Beginners will want to stick to semi-protected areas like Zushi Beach, Kamakura’s Yuigahama and Zaimokuza beaches and Katase Higashihama Beach.

Sea Fishing

A fair few fishing vessels take clients out on the water at ports all along the Shonan coast. Equipment is generally provided, whether for free or for a small fee. Fish to hook include horse mackerel, red sea bream, yellowtail and skipjack.

Finding an Outfitter or School

A lack of English on business websites, combined with a hesitancy to accept reservations from non-Japanese speakers, can make booking a reservation a challenge. Luckily, there are a few English-language websites and online booking sites that facilitate the process.

A tourism website from the Kanagawa Prefectural Government. While the site doesn’t provide booking services, it does have a searchable database of outfitters and schools.

This booking site, searchable by area and activity, shares a wealth of information on each activity provider, including details on cancellation, payment and what to bring on the day. Activity Japan is a National Parks of Japan Official Partner.

