December in Tokyo is a magical time. The evening streets sparkle with elaborate winter illuminations and a cozy, festive atmosphere settles over the city as everyone prepares for the year-end holidays. The astrology of December 2026 amplifies this overall vibe of celebration and reflection. We’ll spend the first three weeks riding the optimistic, adventurous wave of Sagittarius season before transitioning into the grounded, comforting embrace of Capricorn season, which kicks off with the winter solstice.

The month begins with a dynamic shift in how we express our love and enthusiasm. Freshly out of retrograde, romantic Venus re-enters Scorpio on December 4, encouraging us to prioritize intimacy and emotional closeness. Two days later, on December 6, chatty Mercury enters friendly Sagittarius, expanding our perspective and inspiring big-picture holiday plans or philosophical conversations.

Mid-month, the chaotic retrograde parade of the past few weeks finally comes to an end, releasing us from its frustrating grip and propelling us forward. But first: The new moon in Sagittarius on December 9 gives us a blank slate, inviting us to set bold intentions around learning, exploration and personal freedom. Then, on December 11, structured Saturn stations direct after five long months in action-oriented Aries, finally unblocking long-term commitments and bringing a sense of order back to daily life. Then, on December 13, spiritual Neptune stations direct in Aries, while lucky Jupiter stations retrograde in Leo, teaching us to seek fulfillment not from outward spectacle but inner validation.

Winter officially arrives on December 22 with toji — the winter solstice — as the sun enters pragmatic Capricorn. This marks both the shortest day of the year and the slow return of the light. Capricorn season invites us to honor our hard work and build sustainable foundations for 2027.

The emotional heart of the holiday season arrives on December 24 with a luminous full moon in homebody Cancer, which will encourage us to gather with family — fitting for the ambiance of Christmas Eve. Finally we wrap the month with chatty Mercury entering no-nonsense Capricorn on December 26, giving practical, grounded insight to our New Year’s resolutions.

December is a month of bright lights, heartfelt reunions and a chance to turn our dreams into reality. Go out and enjoy the romantic winter illuminations, celebrate all that you’ve accomplished this year and welcome the new year with a steady, warm heart.

Keep reading for your December horoscope, and don’t forget to check both your sun and rising signs.

Sagittarius December Horoscope

Happy birthday, Sag! The cosmos is putting on a celebration for you this month. Mercury enters your sign on December 6, sharpening your wit and filling you with exciting ideas. There’s a new moon in your sign on December 9; think of this as your personal cosmic New Years, perfect for setting bold goals for 2027. With Saturn and Neptune turning direct in fellow fire sign Aries on December 11 and December 13, respectively, some of the creative blocks you’ve been experiencing may finally dissolve. Enjoy the festivities of your solar return, archer, and don’t forget to share the holiday warmth with your loved ones.

Capricorn December Horoscope

December asks you to rest and reflect before your birthday season arrives. The Sagittarius new moon on December 9 lights up your 12th house of closure and the subconscious, making it an ideal day for releasing old baggage and recharging your batteries. Your planetary ruler, Saturn, stations direct on December 11, releasing blocks around home or family matters that have felt stalled for months. This is just in time for the sun to enter your sign on the winter solstice. Your vitality will skyrocket; just try and let loose a little bit.

Aquarius December Horoscope

Your professional aspirations are sparkling this month, Aquarius. The Sagittarius new moon on December 9 activates your 11th house of community and long-term aspirations, making it a wonderful time to connect with friends and brainstorm collaborative projects for the new year. Venus enters Scorpio on December 4, bringing magnetic charm and harmony to your career sector. Let yourself unwind for the holidays, and use the Cancer full moon on December 24 to refresh your wellness routines.

Pisces December Horoscope

Your career and public reputation will get a boost this month, Pisces. The Sagittarius new moon on December 9 illuminates your 10th house of ambition, offering a fresh start around professional projects. Financial clarity returns on December 13 when your ruler, Neptune, stations direct, helping you turn creative dreams into steady income. Spend the full moon on December 24, which takes place in fellow water sign Cancer, basking in holiday joy and inspiration.

Aries December Horoscope

Adventure and forward momentum will define your month, Aries. The Sagittarius new moon on December 9 falls in a fellow fire sign, inspiring travel plans and big-picture optimism. The biggest relief arrives on December 11 and December 13, when both Saturn and Neptune station direct in your sign — personal delays will lift, self-doubt will fade and you’ll finally feel ready to charge ahead. You’ll round out the year with an optimistic outlook on your work-life balance, with your career sector taking the spotlight for Capricorn season. The Cancer full moon on December 24 will bring a cozy, grounding sense of peace to your home life.

Taurus December Horoscope

Deep emotional connection and financial clarity are your priorities this month, Taurus. Your ruling planet, Venus, enters your opposite sign of Scorpio on December 4, sweetening your one-on-one relationships and bringing harmony to partnerships. The Sagittarius new moon on December 9 offers a fresh start around investments and emotional trust. When Capricorn season starts on December 22, you’ll feel inspired to plan future travels. Take advantage of the year-end calm to map out big goals for 2027.

Gemini December Horoscope

Relationships are your brightest mirror this month, Gemini. Your ruling planet Mercury enters your opposite sign of Sagittarius on December 6. This is followed by a potent new moon in your partnership sector on December 9 — an ideal time to set intentions around romance or new collaborations. As Capricorn season begins on December 22, your focus turns toward financial planning and deeper intimacy; take this time to set clear, grounded New Year intentions around sharing your energy and resources.

Cancer December Horoscope

Get ready for a deeply meaningful finish to the year, Cancer. The Sagittarius new moon on December 9 invites you to refresh your daily routines and wellness habits. Venus enters fellow water sign Scorpio on December 4, injecting romance and creative play into your life. The highlight of your month arrives on December 24 with a radiant full moon in your own sign — celebrate your growth, honor your emotions and bask in the love around you this holiday season.

Leo December Horoscope

Joy, romance and creativity will fire up your month, Leo. On December 9, the new moon in fellow fire sign Sagittarius activates your 5th house of passion and self-expression; this is a magical time to flirt, create art and celebrate life. On December 13, lucky Jupiter stations retrograde in your sign, encouraging you to pause and integrate all the personal growth you’ve experienced lately. This is just in time for Capricorn season arriving on December 22 — you’ll feel ready to reorganize your schedule and build healthy habits. Use the Cancer full moon on December 24 for a recharge, so that you feel well-rested going into the new year.

Virgo December Horoscope

Your home life is asking for a little attention this month, Virgo. The Sagittarius new moon on December 9 illuminates your 4th house of home and emotional roots, making this a great time to beautify your living space or reconnect with loved ones. Later in the month — as the sun enters fellow earth sign Capricorn on December 22, followed by your ruler, Mercury, on December 26 — your creative spark and confidence will return in full force. Enjoy the holiday season with your chosen family, and let them feel your uninhibited enthusiasm for life.

Libra December Horoscope

Your curiosity and social energy are buzzing this month, Libra. The Sagittarius new moon on December 9 activates your 3rd house of communication and local connections, making this a wonderful time for an impromptu winter getaway or some lively community gatherings. Your ruler, Venus, enters Scorpio on December 4, bringing a boost to your self-worth and confidence. Saturn turns direct on December 11, smoothing out relationship dynamics. Capricorn season begins on December 22, drawing you back to your home sanctuary — spend the Cancer full moon on December 24 celebrating all that you’ve accomplished this year, surrounded by your favorite people.

Scorpio December Horoscope

Your strong sense of self-worth and magnetic charm speak for themselves this month, Scorpio. Alluring Venus enters your sign on December 4, making you effortlessly captivating and drawing abundance your way. The Sagittarius new moon on December 9 serves as a fresh slate for your finances — set clear intentions around income and budgeting for the new year. The month closes with a soulful full moon in emotional water sign Cancer on December 24, inspiring you to take care of your inner child while expanding your perspective for 2027.

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