August has arrived in Tokyo, the warm, hazy air ever-present and thick on our skin. Tokyo’s soundscape is a symphony of cicadas’ baritone and distant festivals, and time feels slower now, unwinding as a string of golden afternoons. With an intense July behind us, August invites us to begin shifting gears — from the heart to the head, from fire to earth. Let go of the intensity of retrograde season, and put down the weight you’ve been carrying on our shoulders. A calmer, more aligned month lies ahead. Enjoy the extra breathing room August brings as well as the fireworks (both literal and cosmic).

We begin the month still deep in passionate Leo season, recovering from a hectic series of retrogrades. On August 6, action planet Mars enters diplomatic Libra, putting our focus on fairness and the delicate dance of compromise. Conflict becomes more refined, maybe even beautiful — but not any less real.

We have a powerful full moon in Aquarius, the sign of humanitarianism, on August 9. This is a lunar culmination that pushes us to think beyond ourselves. Take this day to contemplate how you want to contribute to your communities, and reflect on the kind of future you’re dreaming into being.

Mercury stations direct (finally!) on August 11. If the first half of the month feels like one long journal entry full of dramatic conundrums, this moment will bring instant relief — like submerging in a crisp pool after a long day in the sun. Ideas will flow more freely, conversations will feel lighter and you may finally say what you’ve been holding back.

On August 22, the sun enters Virgo, ushering in a season of discernment and grounded progress. A new moon in Virgo follows the very next day on August 23, marking a clean, quiet reset. Plant seeds now for routines that feel sacred, not stifling.

We’ll round out the month with Venus entering Leo, bringing warmth and flair to matters of love and aesthetics. This shift will add a touch of romance and excitement to the end of the month. Love wants to be seen — and shown off a little, too.

Keep reading for your sign’s monthly horoscope, and don’t forget to check both your sun and rising signs.

Leo August Horoscope

Happy birthday, Leo! You’re lit up by the energy of your solar return right now. This month, that light will turn inward, and you’ll find yourself being more careful in how you engage with others. Mars shifts into Libra on August 6, encouraging you to pause before speaking and to be more graceful in your delivery. The full moon on August 9 highlights your 7th house of partnerships, bringing relationship dynamics to a head. If you’ve been having tension with a romantic, platonic or business partner, this is a productive time for conversation. Venus enters your home sign at the end of the month, and you’ll become the universe’s favorite — again. Use that extra sparkle to share your love, show your art or just revel in being yourself.

Virgo August Horoscope

It’s almost your season, Virgo — but before the spotlight hits, there’s some clearing to do. The full moon on August 9 highlights your 6th house of wellness and work, asking you to release a habit or pattern that’s no longer serving you. Just a few days later, Mercury, your ruling planet, stations direct, giving you the clarity you’ve been craving and setting you up for your solar return. Once the sun enters your sign on August 22, it’s time to step into your own power, slowly and deliberately. The Virgo new moon on August 23 will serve as your personal New Year: what do you want to build, and who are you becoming?

Libra August Horoscope

This month, you’re moving through the in-between, Libra — and that’s exactly where the magic lives. Mars enters your sign on August 6, giving you a surge of motivation and the courage to advocate for what you really want. The Aquarius full moon on August 9 lights up your 5th house of creativity and romance; you might feel called to do something spontaneous, expressive or even a little risky. Mercury goes direct mid-month, smoothing over social static. Venus, your planetary ruler, moves into fiery Leo on August 25, lighting up your friendship sector. Reconnect with your people — the ones who see you for who you really are — and go do something fun with them.

Scorpio August Horoscope

Allow yourself to give into softness this month, Scorpio. Mars moves into Libra on August 6, activating your 12th house of introspection. It’s a time to act behind the scenes, to channel your energy into healing rather than hustling. Mercury goes direct on August 11, helping you get your career back on track. Virgo season starts on August 22, shifting your focus to community, friendship and future goals. Use the Virgo new moon on August 23 to set intentions around the kind of life — and world — you want to help build.

Sagittarius August Horoscope

August is about alignment for you, Sag — not just in terms of your goals, but your beliefs as well. The Aquarius full moon on August 9 lights up your 3rd house of learning, communication and perspective. Combine that with Mercury going direct, and you’ll feel some lingering doubts clearing, especially around how you want to grow and expand. Logical Virgo season begins on August 22, activating your 10th house of career and long-term legacy. Use the new moon on August 23 to get practical about your dreams; make a plan, then don’t be afraid to take the leap. Venus enters fellow fire sign Leo on August 25, tinging your outlook with charm and optimism. Say yes to new experiences, especially the kind that make you feel set free.

Capricorn August Horoscope

There’s power in your presence this month, Cap. The Aquarius full moon on August 9 lands in your 2nd house of values and self-worth. It’s time to check in and see if your external efforts are aligned with your inner intuition. With fellow earth sign Virgo season kicking off on August 22, a draft of fresh air will blow into your 9th house of belief systems and broader perspectives. The new moon the following day invites you to make a spiritual or educational commitment, something that supports your personal expansion.

Aquarius August Horoscope

This is a pivotal month for you, Aqua — the kind that draws a clear before and after. The full moon in your sign on August 9 will bring some kind of a culmination in your personal journey. Let yourself be seen, and allow for internal transformation. Mid-month, Mercury goes direct, helping you untangle recent confusion in your relationships. Practical Virgo season illuminates your 8th house of shared resources and transformation. The new moon on the 23rd is your moment to choose healing, clarity and conscious connection. Meanwhile, romantic Venus enters your opposite sign, Leo, on August 25, making relationships glow a little brighter. Don’t be afraid of a little romance, open your heart and mind and let your renewed sense of self lead the way.

Pisces August Horoscope

Do the internal, emotional work this month to set yourself up for healthy connections. The full moon on August 9 highlights your 12th house of the subconscious, letting you release some underlying, possibly frustrating emotions you’ve been holding onto. As Virgo season begins later in the month, you’ll feel the sun’s shift into your 7th house of partnerships. This is a season of relating — to others, to yourself, to the balance of giving and receiving. Use the Virgo new moon on the 23rd to build intentional relationships that honor your boundaries and ease your nervous system. Remember, those boundaries can be with yourself, too. You have the power to switch up any anxious thought loops you’ve been stuck in.

Aries August Horoscope

August asks you to soften your grip and give yourself some breathing room. The month begins with your ruling planet, Mars, entering Libra, your opposite sign. The fire you usually use to charge ahead will be redirected into maintaining balance and navigating the spaces between. The full moon in Aquarius on August 9 spotlights your 11th house of community. This is a time to reconnect with your people and remember that independence doesn’t mean isolation. As we transition out of fiery Leo season into grounded Virgo season, your focus will shift to the nitty-gritty but important stuff — habits, morning rituals, work-life rhythms. Don’t underestimate the power of consistency, and set yourself up for success by establishing sustainable daily habits.

Taurus August Horoscope

Life will feel light and optimistic for you this month, Taurus. With Mars moving into Libra on August 6, your attention will shift to productivity — but it’s not about hustle for hustle’s sake. You’re looking for balance between effort and ease. Combine this with the Aquarius full moon on August 9, which will highlight your 10th house of career, and you might experience a professional culmination or turning point. The sun steps into fellow earth sign Virgo on August 22, activating your 5th house of expression and joy. On top of that, your ruling planet Venus enters fiery Leo on August 25, bringing warmth to your home life. Spend the second half of the month entertaining your inner child and basking in the simple pleasures of life.

Gemini August Horoscope

August truly feels like Hot Girl Summer for you, Gemini. Action planet Mars will enter fellow air sign Libra on August 6, energizing your 5th house of joy and romance. With things feeling light and fun, it’s time to unabashedly embrace your inner flirt (though I doubt you need me to tell you that). Mercury, your ruling planet, finally goes direct on August 11, clearing any mental static. Use the new moon in Virgo on the 23rd as a gentle, thoughtful reset. Romantic Venus enters your communication zone on August 25. Your words will become magnetic — voice your passions and watch serendipitous events just gravitate towards you.

Cancer August Horoscope

August invites you to catch your breath, Cancer. If you’ve been beating yourself up over a miscommunication or a conflict recently, Mercury stationing direct on August 11 may bring the resolution you’ve been craving. Once we transition into grounding Virgo season, your 3rd house of ideas, communication and movement will be ignited — it’s a great time to start journaling, reach out to someone you’ve been thinking about or plan a short getaway. Sometimes, the best way to get out of your head is by stepping out and enriching your external life.

Related Posts