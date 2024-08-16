With the heat continuing to rise and the humidity like a sticky, unwanted blanket upon us, there’s only one thing to do: escape. Away from the blistering concrete of the city, the rivers and gorges near Tokyo offer a brief respite. The temperature of the water heats up in the summer months, making it perfect for a paddle or swim.

Add these refreshing rivers and secluded splashing spots to your visit wish list. Many of the places are covered with trees in the summer, so they offer ample shade, meaning you don’t need to worry too much about sunburn.

These spots are all within three hours of Tokyo by public transport, so you can get out early and return late for a full day’s worth of frolicking. We also recommend staying overnight if you can.

Hadano Tokawa Park, Kanagawa: Crystal-Clear Waters & Scenic Beauty

Located in the shadow of the Tanzawa mountain range, the crystal-clear Mizunashi River in Hadano Tokawa Park is an excellent place to go for a splash in the summer months. The shallow waters are perfect for cooling off after a barbecue on the banks. The park is located less than an hour and a half away by train from Shinjuku Station.

Toyofusa Otaki, Chiba: A Hidden Waterfall Paradise

A double-drop waterfall, Toyofusa Otaki, located in Kimitsu, Chiba Prefecture, is such a hidden gem that you may even have trouble searching for it on Google Maps. Its two 7.5-meter and 2.5-meter cascades drop into 20-meter-wide shallows, inviting visitors to stay and play all day long. Located a 10-minute walk from the road, any keen bathers need to follow the path, before heading into the undergrowth where you’ll be greeted by the refreshing sounds of water falling. Parking is on the street, so arrive early to ensure you can get a spot close by.

Kinomata Valley, Tochigi: Pristine River with Stunning Blue Water (Perfect for Camping!)

Kinomata Valley in Tochigi Prefecture is a secluded natural escape and its pristine river boasts unbelievably blue water. The valley is surrounded by verdant trees that provide much-needed shade in the summer months. It can get busy, so there is a small parking fee in place through July and August (parking is free outside these times). Camp nearby to have a dip after you’ve enjoyed a barbecue.

Kodaira River Park, Gunma: Barbeque and Adventure Awaits

Kodaira River Park in Gunma Prefecture has plenty of places to barbecue and play. It is ideal for a day trip for those who want to alternate between splashing in the water and eating delicious grub you’ve cooked yourself. The riverside park is located a two-and-a-half-hour train and bus ride away from Shinjuku Station, or a two-hour drive.

Shizenjin Village & Akigawa Valley, Tokyo: Luxury Camping & Natural Beauty

Shizenjin Village is located a mere 90-minute drive away from central Tokyo, close to Akigawa Valley. A luxury campsite, the village offers all the amenities you need and more, including log cabins and barbecue sets. You can even reserve a private sauna. However, it’s the waterfall pool that shines brightest when the weather gets hot. Deeper than other waters on this list, it reaches up to a meter at points. Shizenjin Village is bookable, which means that you can make the trip safe in the knowledge that there will be plenty of space awaiting you when you arrive.

Doshi River, Kanagawa: Budget-Friendly Adventure

Aone Camp in the north of Kanagawa Prefecture is a serene campsite located on the grounds of the Doshi River. Overlooked by the Tanzawa mountain range, Aone Camp offers a base from which to explore the natural surrounding areas. For less than ¥500 per adult, one can make use of the ample space and admire its infamous monkey face rock. Chairs and barbecue kits are also available to rent. It’s located three hours from Shinjuku by train or just over an hour away by car. If it’s full, there are plenty of options nearby.

Kinugawa Onsen Auto Camp Site, Nikko, Tochigi: Hot Springs & River Fun

Kinugawa Onsen Auto Camp Site in Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture is a winning combination of a hot spring and natural river. Barbecue onsite and paddle in the river during the day, then bathe in the hot spring as the sun falls. Further along the river, day trippers can enjoy rafting and even fishing.

Hatonosu Gorge, Okutama, Tokyo: Tokyo’s Hidden Gem

Hugged by lush greenery in the summer months, Hatonosu Gorge in Okutama offers a serene escape alongside the Tama River. Located in Tokyo’s western reaches, the shallow waters of the gorge are great for paddling and splashing around in. Located a 10-minute walk from Okutama Station, it can be reached within two hours from Shinjuku. Despite being a firm favorite for foreign residents, it never seems to get overcrowded.

Related Posts