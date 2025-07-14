On Sunday, 19-year-old Tokito Oda won his second Wimbledon title in the men’s wheelchair singles competition after coming from behind to defeat rival and defending champion Alfie Hewett of Great Britain. It was Oda’s sixth Grand Slam triumph. His first came at the French Open in 2023, when he became the youngest man to win a major tennis tournament of any discipline in the Open era — just over a month after his 17th birthday.

His latest victory came after losing the first set 3–6. Oda remained calm and responded well to the setback with some steady shots and excellent returns to take the second set 7–5. He then controlled the final set with consistent forehands and smart net shots, winning 6–2 to complete the comeback victory in a game that lasted two hours and 16 minutes.

It was the third time the two men have faced each other in a Grand Slam final this year. In January, Hewett won the Australian Open in straight sets, before Oda took revenge at the French Open just over four months later. Between them, the two players have won the last 10 Grand Slam titles and have met each other in seven finals.

They also faced each other at the 2024 Paris Paralympics. Oda triumphed to become the youngest ever winner of the event, aged only 18. Following his latest victory over the British player, Oda said, “ Maybe 100% of the people were cheering for Alfie, but I really enjoyed that moment. I’m really happy right now.”

Cancer Survivor to National Idol

Oda was diagnosed with bone cancer when he was just nine years old, resulting in surgery that left his leg immobile. He decided to take up the sport of tennis after being inspired by Shingo Kunieda, who won an incredible 50 Grand Slam titles (28 singles, 22 doubles).

Like Kunieda was to him, Oda is now a role model for children with disabilities worldwide, especially within Japan. “I’m looking forward to changing something. I really want to play for the kids. I’m still young, so I want to show my style, and by doing sports, I hope many kids watch my matches,” he said in an interview prior to the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games.

Related Posts